Calaveras County Animal Services is reminding animal owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies after two dogs killed a rabid skunk in Mountain Ranch last week.
Both dogs were current on their rabies vaccines and were placed in mandatory quarantine as a precaution, Animal Services reported in a Tuesday news release.
On March 27, Animal Services was notified by a Mountain Ranch dog owner that their two dogs had killed a skunk the day prior in the 8000 block of Avenue A, the release states. The skunk was sent to the San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory where it tested positive for rabies.
Animal Services advises anyone in the area who believes their pet may have come into contact with the rabid skunk to contact the office by calling 754-6509.