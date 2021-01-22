The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet until 10 p.m. on Friday.
“A cold low pressure system will move over Northern California today causing snow showers over the Sierra Nevada,” a statement from NWS reads. “This is not a very wet weather system, but the cold air will cause snow levels to lower to 4,000 feet, perhaps a little lower at times in heavier showers. Motorists over the Sierra Nevada passes should prepare for wintry weather driving conditions, travel delays and possible chain controls, and colder temperatures.”
Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.
“Be prepared for reduced (visibility) at times,” the statement reads. “Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches, are expected.”
A wetter, colder system is expected to hit the region from Sunday to Monday.