The Angels Camp City Council heard a follow-up to Angels Camp police chief Scott Ellis's presentation on Assembly Bill 481, which designated certain equipment as military-grade at the July 19 meeting. 

Some items that are considered military grade, “Include, but are not limited to, unmanned aerial or ground vehicles, armored vehicles, command and control vehicles, pepper balls, less lethal shotguns, less lethal 40mm projectile launchers, long-range acoustic devices, and flashbangs,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

52 Angels Camp City Council Land Purchase Angels Camp City Council Courtesy photo
0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.