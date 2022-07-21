The Angels Camp City Council heard a follow-up to Angels Camp police chief Scott Ellis's presentation on Assembly Bill 481, which designated certain equipment as military-grade at the July 19 meeting.
Some items that are considered military grade, “Include, but are not limited to, unmanned aerial or ground vehicles, armored vehicles, command and control vehicles, pepper balls, less lethal shotguns, less lethal 40mm projectile launchers, long-range acoustic devices, and flashbangs,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
This means that if the Angels Camp Police Department wishes to purchase any said equipment, it would need to be approved by the council first.
The council unanimously passed the ordinance.
Sale of a portion of city property to the Mariposa, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne (MACT) health board
The city has agreed to sell a portion of land to the MACT that it had previously been leasing. The property is a parking lot located between MACT’s offices and the Angels Camp Police Department.
“The site currently carries a general plan land use designation and zoning of Public. The sale will require a general plan amendment and rezoning to Community Commercial. The City is currently undertaking citywide rezoning in conjunction with its housing grant (SB2) and will complete that process at no charge to MACT. A boundary line adjustment is also required. The process is underway. MACT will bear the survey costs for the boundary line adjustment,” according to the meeting agenda.
The council unanimously approved the sale of the land for $850,000.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on August 16 at 1404 Vallecito Rd, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
