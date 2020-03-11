The Murphys Business Association announced Wednesday that the 28th annual Murphys Irish Day celebration is canceled in the wake of two confirmed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) cases in Copperopolis.
The event was scheduled for March 21 and would have included the closure of Main Street, a parade, and vendors.
“We are aware that this will be disappointing for many of you, but we are committed to doing whatever we can to keep our community safe,” a statement issued by the association reads. “Given the news yesterday that the number of confirmed cases nationwide and in California are rapidly increasing and the fact that two cases have been confirmed in Calaveras County, we feel this is the best option. People are what make our communities special so people have to be our first priority.”
During a press conference Tuesday, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita stated that the local health department was working with event organizers and the California Department of Public Health to determine if mass gatherings including Irish Day should be canceled in the county.
Copperopolis Elementary School remains closed after one of the individuals diagnosed with the virus was confirmed to be a student at the school.
The child’s father reportedly contracted COVID-19 while working in a nonadjacent county.
To prevent the spread of the illness, locals are taking measures including the placement of handwashing stations around Murphys for public use over the weekend, the Murphys Business Association stated.
The association added that there will still be special activities available in Murphys on March 21, including limited entertainment, a shuttle to Ironstone Vineyards and raffle tickets sold by the Native Sons Hall throughout the month of March.