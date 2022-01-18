During a closed meeting on Jan. 11, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors elected District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf as their new chairperson.
The previous chair was District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper.
Folendorf has served on the board since 2020. Her district encompasses Angels Camp, Altaville, Salt Spring Valley, and Copperopolis.
Folendorf previously served on the Angels Camp City Council from 2014 to 2019, during which time she became the first-ever deaf female mayor in the nation and the youngest mayor in the history of Angels Camp.
She wrote in a statement to the Enterprise, “I am looking forward to working with the board and staff on continuing the great work that has been done this past year while also continuing to work toward completing strategic planning, road projects such as (the) Wagon Trail Project (and) broadband. … There are a lot of positives coming forward while recognizing there are still many things to improve and evolve.”
Vice chair for the 2022 year is now Gary Tofanelli, District 1 supervisor. Tofanelli also agreed during the meeting to take on the mental health board committee assignment from District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi.
County workers recognized
In a public session following the closed meeting, the board adopted a proclamation acknowledging county employees for their efforts during the recent winter storms.
The proclamation, put forth by District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper, read, “whereas, despite planned holiday vacations and personal commitments, plow drivers, road crews, and public outreach staff rose to the occasion, working long hours in the cold temperatures and inclement weather to clear roadways, remove fallen trees, check on those in need, and staff warming centers; and, whereas, without the dedication of our county staff and the many volunteer organizations, fire departments, and utilities working with them, recovery from the December 2021 winter storm would have taken much longer and left thousands of households stranded. Now, therefore, be it proclaimed, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors hereby recognizes Calaveras County staff and their immense effort to assist the residents and visitors of Calaveras County.”
Public Works Department Director Robert Pachinger was in attendance to accept the proclamation and gave a statement thanking the board for recognizing the efforts of the Public Works Department, saying, “I’ve been here for many years, and it's very rare that the recognition comes down to the workers that have done a lot for many, many years.”
Pachinger also praised workers who gave up time with families over the holidays, saying, “Those that were on vacation were called in to come to work, and they came to work. … Everybody gave up part of their holiday, but everybody was happy to do it.”
Pachinger said he is proud of the road crews, mechanics, extra hire workers, and office staff who worked around the clock to get roads cleared as quickly as possible. He also said, “This year we had developed a really good communication and partnership with PG&E, so the problems of trees tangled up with power lines were minimized. We were able to tell them where the lines were, they were able to reach the lines.”
Cori Allen, Director of Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), also gave a statement, saying, “When we think about the importance of Health and Human Services during these critical times, I have to acknowledge that yes, the staff really came through this time.”
January is Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Month
The Board also received a presentation from the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children program (CSEC) and HHSA. CSEC is a multi-agency committee made up of government agencies and service providers who work together to educate the public and prevent crimes of this nature. Maria Robinson, a CASA (Court Appointed Specialist Advocates) volunteer coordinator, presented to the board. The presentation shed light on issues related to human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children, giving statistics and describing the risk factors that children in Calaveras County face.
Robinson explained, “because so many of our families are affected by deep poverty, many of the cases we see in Calaveras County are transactional in nature. For instance, trading nude photos for drugs, rides, or basic needs.”
Robinson explained the importance of raising awareness, leading to early identification of risk factors that could place youth in harm’s way.
“Awareness is then a powerful tool that dramatically reduces the risk of child trafficking and exploitation,” declared Robinson.
The board adopted a resolution proclaiming the month of January as “Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Month” in hopes of encouraging “citizens to work together to support human trafficking and child sexual exploitation prevention activities in their communities and schools during this month and throughout the year.”
Supervisor Stopper stated, “I would like to make a motion to support this, not only as a father and a grandfather but out of concern for all of the children in our county.”