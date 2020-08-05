Over the course of three days, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), confiscated 2,823 marijuana plants from several different raids on illegal grow sites across Calaveras County.
According to a release issued by the law enforcement agency, a search warrant was served on an illegal cultivation site in Mountain Ranch on July 28 off Jim Mine and Whiskey Slide roads. Deputies seized 659 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana. The value is estimated at more than $496,000. No suspects were contacted at the scene.
Three separate raids on July 30 yielded three arrests and one citation issued, according to MET.
At one grow in the 500 block of Pinon Drive in Copperopolis, 740 plants and five pounds of processed marijuana estimated at $518,000 in value were seized. Deputies also confiscated four firearms.
Alexander Garcia Bailon, 18, and Samuel Pacheco, 20, both of Copperopolis, were arrested. A citation was issued to Jeffrey Goodpasture, 68. All three were charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for selling controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit crime. Bailon and Pacheco were booked at Calaveras County Jail and had bail amounts set at $150,000 each.
Another raid on the same day in the 4000 block of Rocky Road in San Andreas resulted in the confiscation of 496 plants and 85 pounds of processed marijuana, estimated at $347,000.
And yet a third raid July 30 in the 9000 block of Story Road in Mountain Ranch found deputies seizing 141 plants and nine pounds of processed marijuana, totaling $107,000 in value. One firearm was seized, and Brian Foster, 52, of Fernley, Nev., was arrested and booked. Foster’s bail was set at $175,000. His charges were similar to the other arrests with the additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
On July 31, deputies served a search warrant at a parcel off Camp Nine Road in Vallecito. No arrests were made, but 787 marijuana plants with a value of more than $550,000 were seized.