A 62-year-old man was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle in Copperopolis on April 18.
Timothy White, of Denair, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 4 east of Pool Station Road, when he lost control of the bike and was thrown from it, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported that White abruptly applied the brakes of the motorcycle as he approached a curve in the road. The brakes then locked up, causing the bike to slide out from under White, falling onto its right side. It was at that point that White was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle and White slid off the south side of the highway, coming to a rest.
White was pronounced dead at the scene, and drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the ongoing investigation.