Four Mother Lode counties now have access to a pool of more than half-a-million dollars for job training and services dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, which claimed the lives of more than 100 Mother Lode residents between 2013 and 2018.
Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) was recently awarded a $512,500 grant from the Department of Labor to provide services that will assist in reintegrating dislocated workers, long-term unemployed and those affected by opioid addiction back into the workforce, according to a Jan. 10 press release.
Funding will provide employment and support services by paying for temporary workers in public or nonprofit organizations, supplementing the training of new hires through on-the-job training or paying for training and support services for those who want to become certified substance-abuse counselors. Services include a thorough assessment of participants’ needs, interests and abilities, as well as job search assistance and support with housing, transportation and child care costs.
Dedicated to workforce development and career building, the MLJT has provided no-cost services for eligible job seekers and employers in four job centers across Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties since 1983.
“With the high concentration of mortality due to opioid overdose in the Mother Lode, we look forward to equipping our local partners and community with additional funding to address and mitigate the opioid crisis,” MLJT Executive Director Dave Thoeny said in the release.
The grant has already covered funding for on-the-job training of two positions, with seven remaining open, all of which are budgeted at $20,000 per person, according to Emily Graham, opioid grant coordinator.
In prioritizing where the funding is allocated, the center looks at the needs in local organizations, along with an applicant’s employment status and prior relationship with opioid abuse to make a match happen.
“The opioid grant is specific to people that meet a certain criteria and are looking for a particular type of career pathway,” Graham said. “Basically, the way we’re trying to put it out there is if there’s anybody interested in a career that is humanitarian, involved with substance-abuse recovery or helping the county to address the opioid crisis, if those are things you feel strongly about and you’re not working right now, come in and we will determine if you’re eligible for that grant” or another grant.
The grant is already benefiting locals.
Since August of 2019, the program has allowed Stockton native Rebecca Trammel to log practicum hours required for becoming a certified substance-abuse counselor through an internship with Turning Point of Arnold, a rehabilitation center based in Arnold. Trammel currently works full-time as a drug and alcohol counselor at the center.
“I’m learning one-on-one and group counseling. I’m learning a lot about the ethics part of my training, then all of the documentation and all of that kind of stuff that goes along with it,” said Trammel, 51, who is in recovery herself and has been sober for nearly 20 years. “My father was an addict, so I grew up in the dysfunction, the dynamic of being in a substance-addicted family. It’s not a new thing to me.”
Trammel moved to Arnold a few years ago with her husband, who was one of the original employees who helped put Turning Point of Arnold together.
“Being able to have the opportunity to come here and do my internship has really been a blessing for me, getting to practice my skills that I’ve been learning in books and doing practical training,” Trammel said.
Trammel had already been going to school to become a counselor when she learned of the MLJT grant, which also helped pay for the completion of her course. Coursework for those certificates can cost upward of $6,000, varying from school to school, according to Graham.
“For people just thinking about going to school to become a substance-abuse counselor as a career or have the heart and passion to do something about the opioid crisis, I would encourage them to check it out,” Trammel said of the program. “It’s totally worth it. They’re so helpful, and it’s a great opportunity to change your life, especially if you had any experience with substance abuse or problems with opioid dependency in the past. It’s a great opportunity to turn a negative into a positive.”
The program continues through September of 2020, and is currently accepting applications at all four of MLJT’s offices.
Public or nonprofit organizations interested in having a worker assist them in addressing the opioid crisis should contact Graham at 536-4702 or by email at 30TUegraham@mljt.orgU30T.
Individuals who are interested in receiving services should contact the MLJT’s main office at 588-1150 or visit mljt.org to find their nearest job center.