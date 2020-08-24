A fire engine from a different time made its rounds through San Andreas Monday afternoon with a message for residents in the district to vote “Yes” on San Andreas Fire Protection District’s Measure A. The special election is Tuesday.
The engine, a retired 1960 Seagrave aerial ladder truck with 265 feet of ladders, was a former Oakland Fire Department Truck.
Maynard Brown, a late battalion chief with the department, spent 10 years restoring the truck in the mid-1980s.
Brown died about five years ago and willed the rig to Al Wraa, a former firefighter he worked with in Oakland who is currently based in Clayton, near Mt. Diablo.
Wraa said that when Maynard and his wife, Catherine, moved out to San Andreas, Maynard built a barn specifically to house the engine.
“He put his heart and soul into it. It was his hobby,” Wraa said in a phone interview Monday.
The truck, which Wraa maintains and takes out about four times a year from its home in San Andreas, was the first one he drove at the beginning of his firefighting career.
“I’m keeping it active,” he said. “You let anything sit, it deteriorates. Got to keep things moving, fluids dry up, greases dry up, have to keep the battery charged just to keep the thing alive.”
A large banner on the truck promoted, “Yes on A! Protect San Andreas.”
“I’m sure hoping that this passes,” Catherine told the Enterprise Monday. “I would hope that the people in San Andreas realize that we need a viable fire department supporting us.”
To learn more about Measure A, read the full story here.