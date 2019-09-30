Menlo Park resident Dan Tzur, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle collision on Highway 4 west of Stockton Road on Sept. 29 at approximately 3 p.m., according to a Department of California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release.
The accident occurred as Tzur was driving southbound in his 2002 Ford Mustang and preparing to turn east out of a private driveway onto Highway 4.
Matthew Steele, 42, of Hayward, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway 4 at an undetermined speed toward Tzur before colliding with him. The front of the Chevrolet hit the left side of the Ford in the westbound lane of Hwy 4, causing the Ford to “spin out of control” and leave the roadway on the south side. The Chevrolet eventually came to rest within the westbound lane.
Steele and his passenger, Kristina Steele, 40, of Hayward were transported to Modesto Memorial Hospital to be treated for moderate to major injuries.
The collision is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the incident, the CHP reports.