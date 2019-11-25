Picture this: a chilly winter morning, snow falling on the ground, your family bundled in matching plaid and puffer jackets as you trek through the forest in search of the perfect pine tree to call your own.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, up to 30 million families choose a real tree at Christmas. Other statistics estimate 81% of all U.S. families opt for real over fake. Everyone has their reason for going with a real tree – tradition, aroma – but ease-of-access is certainly on that list, too. With Christmas tree lots in just about every city, it’s easy for families to get their hands on an authentic Douglas fir, but there is something to be said for cutting down your own tree, too. In and around Calaveras County, the National Forest districts, as well as local Christmas tree farms, make the experience attainable for families.
On Monday, ranger districts in the Eldorado National Forest began selling permits to those looking to cut down their own Christmas tree this year, through Dec. 27 or until passes sell out. Passes purchased by Dec. 27 at noon will be available to use until Dec. 31 to accommodate those who celebrate the season late.
Cutting down your own tree is easy. A representative from the Eldorado National Forest office said those interested can simply choose the ranger district closest to them and show up between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or on select Saturdays (the Placerville, Georgetown and Pioneer locations will be open on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7). To secure your permit, you’ll need a valid driver’s license, as well as your own cutting equipment (i.e. a saw). The cost is $10 per tree and families are allowed up to two trees per household.
Other nearby forests offer similar experiences, including sites in Tahoe and Plumas. Not all state forests, however, participate.
There are some limitations. For starters, the state and national forests limit the areas where trees can be cut down and they also restrict customers to pine, cedar and fir trees, forbidding the cutting down of aspens or oaks.
The permit system works for several reasons. One, it allows families a cost-effective way to get a Christmas tree, plus a new experience during a time when Christmas tree supply is down (still recovering from a lack of plantings during the recession). In terms of sustainability, the state parks are working hard to make sure Christmas tree cutdowns benefit the forest and do the trees no harm. This is achieved through careful planning during which rangers and other park officials search the forests for the best areas to cut trees down, typically where they are overpopulated and growth is being stunted as a result.
When cutting down trees, keep this in mind. No more than 12 inches of stump should be left behind, trees should only be cut if they are within 10 feet of another green tree, permits are not transferable (meaning you cannot purchase one for somebody else), all motorized vehicles must remain on existing roadways, and no one cutting down a tree is permitted to step onto private property or block any gates while they are out looking for a tree.
Parents with fourth graders can waive the $10 per tree fee by getting a pass from EveryKidOutdoors.gov.
The other option for cutting down your own tree is to do so on a tree farm, and not in the forest itself. This allows you to forego the permitting action as well as a trek into the forest where four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, as well as a hike, may be required to access the trees. In West Point, Alto Tree Farm is open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Friday to Dec. 22. The farm can also be visited outside of regular business hours by appointment. Call 292-4936 for arrangements. Cal-Sierra Tree Farm, also in West Point, is a 50-acre family owned and operated tree farm sourcing Tree Fresh Certified trees. The family suggests bringing a picnic lunch to make the day extra special, as well as grabbing a cup of free hot chocolate or coffee while you hunt out the perfect tree (varieties include silver tip, blue spruce, Douglas fir, sugar pine, white fir, red fir and cedar). The farm provides services not found in the forest, such as bailing, delivery, fresh patches, additives and watering systems.
Nearby in Groveland in Tuolumne County, Tabletop Christmas Tree Farms has Douglas fir and white fir choose-and-cut trees available for $48 per tree over 6-feet tall. The farm is open on Dec. 7 and 8.
These trees are harvested using stump culture, which means each tree must be cut leaving multiple branches behind so that a new tree will grow where the old tree was. The owners like to consider it “getting a haircut” as opposed to cutting a tree down.
Participating Forests
El Dorado National Forest – (530) 622-5061 - Placerville
Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit - (530) 543-2600 - South Lake Tahoe
Klamath - (530) 842- 6131 - Supervisor’s Office, Yreka
Lassen - (530) 257 - 2151 - Supervisor’s Office, Susanville
Mendocino - (530) 934 - 3316 - Supervisor’s Office, Willows
Modoc - (530) 233 - 5811 - Supervisor’s Office, Alturas
Plumas - (530) 283 - 2050 Supervisor’s Office, Quincy
Shasta-Trinity - (530) 244 - 2978 - Supervisor’s Office, Redding
Six Rivers - (707) 442 - 1721 Supervisor’s Office, Eureka
Humboldt-Toiyabe - (760) 932 - 7070 Bridgeport Ranger District, Bridgeport