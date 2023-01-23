Burson resident Chad Montgomery believes his neighbor maliciously shot his two young dogs when they escaped his yard and abused the one who remains missing.
According to Montgomery, on the morning of Jan. 9, he left his home on Cobb Lane for an appointment with a mechanic. His sister, Jordan, was home and let their two 8 and 9-month-old female Anatolian Shepherd puppies outside, not thinking to secure them with the “invisible fence” shock collars Montgomery usually puts on them before letting them out unattended.
That morning, Montgomery returned home to find his dogs missing. After calling for them, one of his dogs returned home covered in its own blood.
Montgomery took the puppy, named Princess Leia, to the vet, where he says they found a “steel round” lodged in her chest via X-ray. According to Montgomery, the vet determined that the dog was likely shot in the neck with either a .22 caliber bullet or pellet. The object was unable to be completely removed “without major surgery,” and she received stitches and antibiotics for her wounds and may recover. Montgomery’s other dog, Eva, was not as lucky, as she never returned home.
Montgomery believes that’s because his neighbor—a man he has never met but who he believes to be the “live-in boyfriend” of the female owner of the property west of his home—shot both puppies.
While Montgomery was at the vet with his dog, a neighbor called, “hysterically” crying and telling them to call 911 because she believed she had witnessed the two dogs being shot and the missing dog dragged behind a 4-wheeler on the nearby property.
A video reportedly recorded by the witness didn’t provide any visible evidence, though barking dogs can be heard over the distant sound of a dog crying.
Montgomery didn’t watch the video, but other members of his family did and believe this is evidence that their neighbor tortured and possibly killed one of their dogs. The family called the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy visited their home and spoke with them about the incident before telling them that it would be handed over to Animal Services.
The Enterprise reached out to the sheriff’s office, who confirmed that Animal Services “is handling” the case. Animal Services and the neighbor who allegedly witnessed the incident have not responded to requests for comment.
At first, Animal Services said they wouldn’t be able to make it out for a couple of days, according to Montgomery, who was worried his dog could still be dying on the neighbor’s property.
“My thoughts were, maybe the dog is still alive and being tortured… I told the sheriff we need some sense of urgency to get up there,” said Montgomery.
An animal control officer was eventually able to meet with the Montgomerys later that day, though as far as the Montgomerys know, nothing has happened since. A few days after the incident, Montgomery called Animal Services again and was reportedly told that contact had not been made with the property owner though a notice was left at the gate.
Montgomery continues to search for his missing and potentially wounded dog, even hiking through a neighbor’s property after seeing vultures circling in the distance. So far, no trace of the puppy has been found.
In the days following the Jan. 9 incident, Montgomery became frustrated and took to social media to garner support from the community and raise awareness about the situation.
On the Nextdoor app, Montgomery posted an emotional plea for help, writing, “If anybody knows who lives on the ￼end of Arapaho lane please contact me or if you have any information about this incident please. We are at a loss of what to do now and our family is heart broken.”
In the Jan. 11 post, which has since been updated with photos of a bloody Princess Leia, Montgomery states, “Eva was heard screaming and was being dragged by a 4-wheeler while still alive and in agony according to a neighbor’s eyewitness and audio recording. As of today Eva is still missing and feared to be dead.”
The post now has hundreds of comments from the area calling for “the highest punishment” from law enforcement and even discussing taking matters into their own hands. While most commenters are posting words of comfort or outrage about the supposed events, a few have taken to the thread to criticize the dog owners, saying that the breed requires intense training and should not be kept as pets.
Others question if the dogs were harassing livestock, in which case the law allows them to be shot. Montgomery, however, stated that the neighbor whom he believes harmed his dogs doesn’t keep any livestock on their property.
Neighbor Lillia Rathburn told the Enterprise that these were “sweet” dogs who would not have harmed anyone and would visit with other dogs in the neighborhood “just to say hello.”
“I can vouch for the temperament of those pups. They weren’t a problem at all. They weren’t vicious or instigators. You know, they’re just having a good time running and having fun,” said Rathburn.
Rathburn, who has her own livestock guardian dogs, said she is now worried about her own dogs being shot.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Rathburn.
That sentiment isn’t shared by everyone. Another community member, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, stated in an email that the dogs were known to chase livestock in the area, even resulting in the death of one local sheep.
The neighbor stated, “I don’t condone the dragging of any dog behind a vehicle; that is cruel, horrific and monstrous,” yet warned against “the destruction that occurs with irresponsible dog ownership.”
The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the Anatolian breed as “a rugged, imposing flock guardian,” and says that owners of the breed “must be strong leaders, willing and able to handle a dog as dominating and demanding as he is calm and loving.”
Montgomery said that his dogs were able to escape his property through a hole in a fence that was a result of the recent storms.
The controversy comes as another Calaveras County resident, Colton Fontes, faces a felony charge for abusing and killing a neighbor’s cat in March of 2022, a case that has drawn media attention and outrage. Fontes’ preliminary hearing is set for March 7.
Animal cruelty cases can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the circumstances. While the law is clear about animal abuse, there are also provisions which allow for the right “to destroy any venomous reptile, or any animal known as dangerous to life, limb, or property,” (California Penal Code 599c) and other exceptions.
Animal owners are not off the hook, though. According to Calaveras County municipal codes, pet owners who fail to prevent their animals from trespassing on private property or being “at large” (ordinance 6.10.010) may be punishable by law, too. Also, if an owner allows their dog to “injure a person or damage or destroy property,” whether intentionally or by negligence, they may be held liable and charged with a misdemeanor.