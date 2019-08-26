Two Modesto residents were transported by air ambulance to two different hospitals after their vehicle struck two trees on Highway 4 near Forest Meadows on Sunday.
Mary Hansen, 75, was driving a 2019 BMW with 73-year-old passenger John Hansen in the westbound lane of Hwy 4, west of Brice Station Road, at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.
Mary Hansen, who was traveling at 55 mph, reportedly turned the vehicle off of the roadway for unknown reasons, entering the north shoulder and striking two trees. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to veer back into the roadway, and it came to rest blocking both lanes.
Mary Hansen was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and John Hansen was flown to Doctors Medical Center, also in Modesto.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to the CHP.