Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Aug. 29
Suspicious circumstances
1:43 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; one arrested on outstanding warrant. Nove Way.
Burglary
6:17 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Pool Station Road.
Suspicious circumstances
4:38 p.m., Jenny Lind – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Milton Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Theft
6:30 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; payment box stolen. Report taken. Highway 49.
Suspicious circumstances
1:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; vehicle parked in the area during the night. In the morning, mailbox left open and empty. Report taken. Baldwin Lane.
Fraud
2:46 p.m., Jenny Lind – Fraud; report taken. Amiel Way.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Burglary
12:10 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Old Oak Road.
Battery
2:18 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; no report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Vandalism
6:39 p.m., Wallace – Vandalism; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Battery
7:22 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Battery; report taken. Highway 4.
Airplane crash
3:24 p.m., Copperopolis – Airplane crash; non-injury. Report taken. Rock Creek Road.
Assault
5:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.
Friday, Sept. 2
Disturbance
1:31 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; report taken. Pine Street.
Identity theft
8:31 a.m., Burson – Identity theft; no report taken. Wade Lane.
Fraud
2:38 p.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Highway 4.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Battery
10:17 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Cruelty to animals
11:24 a.m., Arnold – Cruelty to animals; no report taken. Highway 4.
Trespassing
3:02 p.m., Wallace – Trespassing; arrests made for trespassing and out-of-county warrant. Report taken. Highway 12.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Burglary
9:38 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Scenic Court.
Theft
11:19 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. West Oak Park Drive.
Burglary
3:29 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Mokelumne Drive.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Aug. 29
Jose Maria Vallijo II, 43, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at the 1400 block of South Railroad Flat Road in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Emily Rose Pavlacky, 24, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. at California and Pope streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Christina Marie Davis, 34, was arrested at 5 p.m. at Milton Road and Main Street in Jenny Lind and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Paul William Fowler, 37, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Angel Michael Sanchez, 21, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at the Kiva Boat Launch in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of assault with firearm on person.
Friday, Sept. 2
John Wolfe, 55, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. at the 2300 block of Heney Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Kristan Dallas Strahorn, 27, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Franco Aguilar, 42, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. at the 8100 block of Bollea Road in Wallace and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.