During the July 12 Board of Supervisors meeting, two presentations were given along with the passing of an extensive consent agenda.
Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services
District 1 supervisor and vice chair Gary Tofanelli gave an update to the board on the Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services (MVEMS). The agency includes Calaveras, Alpine, Amador, and Mariposa counties.
Tofanelli explained that Stanislaus County has opted to no longer be a part of MVEMS, which has led to budget and staffing uncertainties.
He elaborated that the funding for the agency was based on population numbers, so Stanislaus leaving presented a significant blow to the budget.
Tofanelli reassured the board that despite the loss of the Stanislaus County contract, there will be no effect on a patient’s access to a trauma center in Stanislaus or any other county should they need to be transferred.
The agency's main office will also be moving from Modesto to Copperopolis.
Military Equipment Use Policy
The Board of Supervisors received a presentation from Sheriff Rick DiBasilio on Assembly Bill 481 (AB 481).
“AB 481 declares that the acquisition of military equipment and its deployment in communities
adversely impact the public’s safety and welfare, “including increased risk of civilian deaths,
significant risks to civil rights, civil liberties, physical and psychological well-being, and
increment of significant financial costs.” The bill declares that military equipment is “more
frequently deployed in low-income Black and Brown communities, meaning the risks and
impacts of police militarization are experienced most acutely in marginalized communities,” according to the ordinance handout.
It continued, “AB 481 intends in part to provide a public forum to discuss the acquisition of military equipment, finding that decisions on such matters should be based on meaningful public input based on the public’s right to know about and participate in such matters.”
The list of what qualifies as military-grade equipment was very vast from attack helicopters and drones to pepper ball rounds.
District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway expressed her concern with law enforcement possessing such equipment, stating that it was a dangerous road to go down.
Sheriff DiBasilio understood Callaway’s concern and explained that the bill means that if the Sheriff’s Office wants to acquire any equipment that is considered military grade, it would have to be approved by the board first.
The board ultimately voted to unanimously pass the ordinance.
The same ordinance was presented at the previous Angels Camp City Council meeting by Angels Camp police chief Scott Ellis, which will be revisited at the July 19 meeting.
Consent Agenda:
Agreement - Administrative Office (ID # 6778) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Agreement with O’Connell & Dempsey, LLC to provide Federal Advocacy for the period of July 10, 2022 through July 9, 2023, in the amount not to exceed $76,000.
Agreement - Administrative Office (ID # 6782) Authorize the Board Chair to execute the funding agreement associated with the First Amendment to the Interlocal Agreement with the University of California Cooperative Extension approved on September 2, 2021, in the amount of $157,597 for UCCE programs and services on the Government Center campus for a period of July 1, 2022 through July 1, 2023.
Action Item - Code Compliance (ID # 6772) Authorize County abatement of an assessment lien for the recovery of costs of the abatement pursuant to a Citation issued to "Sparks Lloyd A & Dianne J Trustee c/o Sparks Randy" in case number CE22-0106, related to the property located at 8360 W Center St., Mokelumne Hill, APN 018-006-007.
Resolution - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6687) Adopt a resolution finding that the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency continues to present imminent risks to the health or safety of attendees without a teleconference participation option.
Action Item - Elections (ID # 6800) Appointment of Applicants to the Copper Cove Rocky Road Community Services District Pursuant to Government Code Section 1780.
Resolution - Elections (ID # 6785) Adopt a Resolution declaring the results of the canvass for the June 7th, 2022 California Statewide Direct Primary Election.
Resolution - Elections (ID # 6792) Adopt a Resolution ordering a special election, allowing Calaveras Unified School District, Circle XX Community Services District, and Middle River Community Services District to submit three separate measures to the voters of said districts for approval and to consolidate with the November 8, 2022 General Election.
Resolution - Elections (ID # 6793) Adopt a resolution authorizing the consolidation of special district elections with the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022, pursuant to Election Code sections 10002, 10004, and 10401.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6767) Authorize the Board Chair to sign an Agreement with Jolie Chain for the provision of after-hours psychiatric evaluation and crisis intervention services for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, in an amount not to exceed $70,000.
Resolution - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6761) Authorize 1) the Board Chair to sign Amendment 01 to Agreement Number 20-10172 to allow the Health and Human Services Agency to provide Drug Medi-Cal services for substance abuse treatment with the California Department of Health Care Services for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023, resulting in increased revenue of up to $1,545,150 and 2) the Director of the Health and Human Services Agency to sign subsequent amendment(s), if any, so long as it does not result in an increase of revenue under this agreement.
Resolution - Public Health Services (ID # 6763) Adopt a Resolution authorizing the Director of Health and Human Services to execute the third (3rd) amendment to grant agreement no. 17- 10311 with the California Department of Public Health-California Immunization Program increasing revenue from $214,421 to $1,501,679 for the period of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022.
Ordinance - Human Resources (ID # 6759) Approve an Ordinance adopting a salary increase for the Coroner/Public Administrator.
Resolution - Human Resources (ID # 6774) Adopt a Resolution approving the Settlement Agreement and Side Letter with Service Employee International Union (SEIU), Local 1021, to resolve PERB Case No. SA-CE-1180-M.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6722) Direct the County Purchasing Agent to issue Blanket Purchase Orders for Brannon Tires in an amount not to exceed $50,000; Foothill Materials in an amount not to exceed $50,000; Eastburn, LLC in an amount not to exceed $75,000; Calaveras Materials in an amount not to exceed $125,000; Valley Pacific Petroleum in an amount not to exceed $150,000; HOLT of California in an amount not to exceed $225,000; Hunt and Sons in an amount not to exceed $300,000; and George Reed, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $500,000 for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Agreement - Public Works (ID # 6730) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Agreement for Hauling Services with Sutton Enterprises, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $250,000 for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 20, 2024.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6770) 1) Adopt the plans and specifications for construction of the 2021-22 Paving Program – Murphys Roads Project; and, 2) Authorize the Director of Public Works to incorporate any final changes into the bid documents before advertising for bids; and 3) Authorize the Department of Public Works to solicit formal construction bids.
Resolution - Public Works (ID # 6776) Rescind Resolution No. 20210427r043 which Adopted Traffic Order No. 325 establishing “No Parking” zones and “Fire Lanes” on Parrotts Ferry Road, Road No. 35.
Resolution - Public Works (ID # 6777) Adopt a Resolution approving Traffic Order No. 330 establishing “No Parking” zones on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Road No. 48 and finding the project categorically exempt from CEQA.
Resolution - Public Works (ID # 6775) Adopt a Resolution approving Traffic Order No. 329 establishing four “No Stopping/Fire Lanes” on Parrotts Ferry Road, Road No. 35 and finding the project categorically exempt from CEQA.
Action Item - Integrated Waste Management (ID # 6783) Approve a Board letter to Gambi Disposal, Inc. consenting that a proposed transfer of 50% of Gambi Disposal Inc. stock from Jerry Rocca to Phil Giambastiani will not require any changes to the County's contract with the company.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6751) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6752) Adopt a Resolution reaffirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around February 12, 2019.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6753) Adopt a Resolution continuing the Local State of Emergency for the Butte Fire.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6754) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the removal of hazardous trees caused by the Butte Fire with the imminent threat of severe winter weather.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6755) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on January 7, 2017 through the month of February 2017.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6756) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency on Tree Mortality.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6757) Adopt a Resolution Re-Affirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency Due to the Extreme Weather of January 2021.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6758) Adopt a Resolution re-affirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around December 23, 2021.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 19 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.