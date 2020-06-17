Walker Fire swells to 1,100 acres; 10% containment

A vegetation fire in the Salt Springs area in Calaveras County has grown to 1,100 acres and is threatening 50 structures, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) incident report.
Crews worked through the night to achieve 10% containment of the Walker Fire, which started June 16 at 5 p.m. near the 12000 Block of Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road.
Two outbuildings have been destroyed, and north winds spread the fire towards Hunt Road over the night.
An evacuation warning – not an order – is in effect for all of Circle XX, the area west of Pool Station Road, east of Hunt Road and north of Highway 4.
Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore said the properties in those areas would be the first to be affected if the fire continues moving south.
Kilgore said the morale on the scene is “pretty good. People are ready to get out there and take additional action.”
Approximately 415 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 10 engines, five helicopters, eight hand-crews, 13 dozers, 25 overhead, one air attack, one lead, four air tankers and five helicopters.
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was listed in the report as a cooperating agency.
The cause is under investigation.
To view a time lapse from a webcam south of New Hogan Lake, alertwildfire.org/sierra/index.html?camera=Axis-UpperBear.