The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office had a combined total of four deputies graduate from the Delta Junior College and Stanislaus Regional Training Police Academies. The academy training included extensive instruction on criminal law, constitutional law, traffic law, patrol procedures, firearms, defensive driving, de-escalation efforts, and first aid.

