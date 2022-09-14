The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office had a combined total of four deputies graduate from the Delta Junior College and Stanislaus Regional Training Police Academies. The academy training included extensive instruction on criminal law, constitutional law, traffic law, patrol procedures, firearms, defensive driving, de-escalation efforts, and first aid.
In the coming weeks, the new deputies will begin their field-training program. During the field training program, they are paired with a corporal (training deputy) to receive in field training before becoming a solo deputy. With the addition of new deputies, Sheriff DiBasilio plans to decrease response times and increase proactive law enforcement activities. This year, additional staffing increases have allowed the sheriff to fill the vacant school resource deputy position.
We are also excited for our law enforcement partners to the north in Amador County. They graduated three new deputies from the Delta College Police Academy.
The department will be sponsoring a new group of recruit deputies in the next academy beginning in the beginning of April 2023. Persons interested in a career in law enforcement with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office should visit the department recruiting website. joincalaverassheriff.com or call Lieutenant Greg Stark at (209) 754-6783 or Sergeant Stevens (209) 754-6028.