The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors appointed a new director of health and human services a new county health officer at a meeting on Tuesday.
Cori Allen was appointed health and human services agency director, taking over from Sam Leach, who had served as interim director following the departure of Kristin Stranger in December of last year.
Allen takes on the role with 25 years of experience with Tuolumne County’s health and human services agency, having spent the last nine years serving as deputy director.
She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Stanislaus.
The board also hired René Ramirez, MD, to serve as county health officer from April 27, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Ramirez takes over from Paul Beatty, MD, who had served as interim health officer after the departure of Dean Kelaita, MD, in October of last year.
Ramirez comes to the county with 12 years of experience practicing emergency medicine in both private and academic settings. He is a native of the San Joaquin Valley and grew up in Kerman, west of Fresno.
After graduating from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Ramirez moved to Fresno, where he now specializes in emergency medicine. He is also a health science associate clinical professor with the University of California, San Francisco.