Calaveras lets ‘freedom ring’ with fireworks, parades for July 4

Despite ongoing Covid concerns, drought, and hot weather conditions, communities throughout Calaveras and the surrounding areas will celebrate Independence Day over the next week, with fireworks displays, parades, and gatherings. Here’s where to find fireworks and other fun for the holiday, as well as ways to celebrate safely.
Fireworks
Valley Springs
The Valley Springs Boosters Club is again hosting their annual fireworks show over New Hogan Reservoir near Observation Point on Saturday, June 25. A VIP event offers attendees a chance to dine on BBQ and participate in a raffle at the Valley Springs Umpqua Bank for $50. For questions, call 209-606-0332.
Murphys
Ironstone winery is again hosting its popular fireworks event on Saturday, July 2, with some modifications for safety this year. The Murphys winery posted online, “While in years past our highest-flying fireworks shot up between 500 and 600 ft., this year we will keep our fireworks to around (or under) 200 ft.” They noted that although the height may be lower and the number of fireworks reduced, “ the overall brilliance of the fireworks will not be sacrificed.”
The announcement also came with a warning that “because of the heightened awareness and attention to fire safety this year CHP will be especially sensitive to those who try to park on 6 Mile Rd. outside and around our venue. Those who try to do so can almost guarantee to be ticketed and/or towed.”
In addition to fireworks, the event will feature live music and fire jugglers, food and vendors, a rock wall, and bounce house and face painting for kids. The cost of admission is $20 for adults and youth over 12, while kids ages 6-12 are $10 and 5 and under are free. The event starts at 2 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.
Also in Murphys, the Murphys Historic Hotel will be having a BBQ and fireworks event in its parking lots on Monday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m. There will be live music by Stardogs from 7-8:30 p.m., with fireworks starting at 8:30, followed by more live music.
Copperopolis
The Copperopolis Fire Protection District will host its annual Safe and Sane fireworks display on Monday, July 4 in the parking lot of the Main Street station at 370 Main St. Fireworks will be lit only by the Fire Department, though the public will be given sparklers to hold. No alcohol is allowed, but attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
The Copperopolis Town Square will also be having a fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. In addition to fireworks, there will be food, drinks, snow cones, and a ticketed water slide obstacle course.
The Gateway Hotel in Copperopolis will also be offering a special package for those who book a room over the weekend. The package offers a third night free if you stay at the hotel Friday through Monday, and includes two free waterslide tickets and 10 game tickets for the Town Square event. For info, call 209-785-2500.
Safe & Sane
Many communities allow for the use of “safe and sane” state-approved fireworks on the 4th of July, however, due to the risk of wildfires with the current drought conditions, extreme caution should be used and care taken to prevent wildfires.
Communities that allow for fireworks include Angels Camp, Burson, Calaveras County, Murphys, San Andreas, Valley Springs, Copperopolis, and Mokelumne Hill, according to the California Fireworks Safety Program. A list of state-approved fireworks is available on the California Fireworks Safety Program’s website, along with safety tips and fireworks statistics. When fireworks shopping, look for those that bear the “safe and sane” seal and are registered with the State Fire Marshal.
In previous years, Calaveras County has chosen to prohibit the use of all fireworks based on fire risk and safety concerns. This year, the county has made no such decision, but some local events have been canceled due to safety concerns. The City of Angels Camp, for example, has canceled their annual Safe and Sane Fireworks Display this year as we recently reported.
Illegal fireworks are a concern, as well. According to CalFire, “California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks.” These can include Sky rockets, Bottle rockets, Roman candles, Aerial shells, Firecrackers, and any fireworks that “explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.” Selling, using, or carrying illegal fireworks (any that do not carry the Safe and Sane seal) can earn violators fines up to $50,000 and possible jail time up to one year.
While fireworks may be allowed and for sale locally, it is a good idea to attend organized events rather than lighting fireworks at home, in an uncontrolled environment.
Other 4th of July festivities
Beyond fireworks, there are a number of ways to celebrate and have fun this holiday, including these local events.
Arnold
The weekend before the 4th, the town of Arnold will host its annual Independence Day Parade and the 50th Annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Fair. The parade begins on Sat. July 2 at 10 a.m. and a host of local businesses and organizations will join a line of classic cars as they make their way down Highway 4 from the Arnold Byway to the Cedar Center Shopping Plaza.
The Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Fair takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Bristol’s Ranch House Café, at 961 Highway 4 in Arnold. An online event description says the festival will “feature high-quality, hand-crafted artisans, specialty food and antiques that will make this a memorable event for many years to come.”
Angels Camp
While the fireworks display in Angels Camp may be canceled, there are still opportunities for fun! The Angels Camp Farmers Market is having a special celebration at their Friday, July 1 market. The market is held in Utica Park at 1075 Utica Ln. and will run from 5 p.m. to dusk. The market will kick off with a Flag salute at 5 p.m. and feature local wine from Locke Vineyards and Live music by Jack Sanchez. There will also be opportunities to peruse local produce and crafts as well as food trucks. Additional activities sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors Tim & Sarah Oskey include a raffle, a patriotic dress-up contest with prizes, a watermelon eating contest, special treats, and bonus patriotic swag bags for the first 50 kids.
West Point
Downtown West Point will be hosting a block party on Sun, July 3, in celebration of the 4th. The block party is a ticketed event, with proceeds raising funds for the 2022 Lumberjack Day event, to be held on Oct. 1. The block party will happen on Main Street from 5-10 p.m. The $35 ticket will cover admission to the party, live musical entertainment by Nedra and Julio and Area 53, a BBQ dinner, a children’s area with games and prizes, and a “no-host” bar. Raffles will also be available. Admission for children is $12.50 for ages 3-12. Tickets are available at Sam Snead Real Estate, Danielle’s Hair Design, West Point VFW, and from Lumberjack Committee members. The Facebook event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/981963902481135.
Mokelumne Hill
Mokelumne Hill will have its annual 4th of July parade along the quaint, historic Main Street. Start the day with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Town Hall, supporting the Veterans Memorial District which maintains public spaces in the town. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and is known for its humorous and unique entries. Additional vendor booths will line the street, and kid’s activities will take place, including a watermelon eating contest and relay race. A shuttle will be available at 9:30 a.m. from Wendell’s parking lot on West Center Street and Highway 49, where visitors can park for free.