Sheriff’s Log
Monday, May 2
Vandalism
8:12 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; caller’s tire slashed. No report taken. North Main Street.
Battery
9:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; citation issued. Double Springs Road.
Theft
1:17 p.m., Arnold – Theft; propane bottles stolen. Report taken. Highway 4.
Tuesday, May 3
Theft
8:59 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Nugget Drive.
Grand theft
9:33 a.m., Murphys – Grand theft; report taken. Murphys Creek Drive.
Theft
4:52 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Wednesday, May 4
Vandalism
9:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; vehicle damaged. Report taken. Hartvickson Lane.
Battery
10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation. No report taken. Gallius Lane.
Battery
11:34 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; citation issued. Old Oak Road.
Thursday, May 5
Theft
9:13 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Health and safety code violation
11:17 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Theft
4:41 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; yard equipment stolen. Report taken. Arrowhead Street.
Friday, May 6
Battery
10:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation. Report taken. Gallius Lane.
Burglary
12:36 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; subject looking in vehicles. No report taken. High School Street.
Disturbance
2:56 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Toyon Drive.
Saturday, May 7
Disturbance
5:35 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Wade Lane.
Disturbance
7:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Rock Creek Court.
Firearms discharged
9:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Siegel Street.
Sunday, May 8
Trespassing
2:05 a.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; arrest made. Stagecoach Road.
Burglary
11:45 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. French Gulch Road.
Disturbance
2:19 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Arrowhead Street.