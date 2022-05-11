Sheriff’s Log

Monday, May 2

Vandalism

8:12 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; caller’s tire slashed. No report taken. North Main Street.

Battery

9:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; citation issued. Double Springs Road.

Theft

1:17 p.m., Arnold – Theft; propane bottles stolen. Report taken. Highway 4.

Tuesday, May 3

Theft

8:59 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Nugget Drive.

Grand theft

9:33 a.m., Murphys – Grand theft; report taken. Murphys Creek Drive.

Theft

4:52 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Church Hill Road.

Wednesday, May 4

Vandalism

9:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; vehicle damaged. Report taken. Hartvickson Lane.

Battery

10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation. No report taken. Gallius Lane.

Battery

11:34 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; citation issued. Old Oak Road.

Thursday, May 5

Theft

9:13 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Health and safety code violation

11:17 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Theft

4:41 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; yard equipment stolen. Report taken. Arrowhead Street.

Friday, May 6

Battery

10:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation. Report taken. Gallius Lane.

Burglary

12:36 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; subject looking in vehicles. No report taken. High School Street.

Disturbance

2:56 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Toyon Drive.

Saturday, May 7

Disturbance

5:35 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Wade Lane.

Disturbance

7:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Rock Creek Court.

Firearms discharged

9:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Siegel Street.

Sunday, May 8

Trespassing

2:05 a.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; arrest made. Stagecoach Road.

Burglary

11:45 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. French Gulch Road.

Disturbance

2:19 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Arrowhead Street.

