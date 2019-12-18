The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized General Fund transfers of $197,991 from existing budgets to fund implementation of the cannabis cultivation ordinance on a 4-1 vote.
The decision comes a week after supervisors failed to receive the required four-fifths vote to pass the cannabis regulatory budget for the second time.
Fees under the cultivation and background check ordinances – which passed in October – will become effective on Dec. 23, and the county expects to start accepting applications in early January.
Created with the passage of the ordinances to oversee and streamline regulations, the Division of Cannabis Control is housed under the Administrative Office, and is where applications are first accepted and processed.
“Our ask is to help support the staffing necessary to not only start the program, but continue the permit process and site inspections that are necessary throughout the regulatory process for the remainder of the year,” County Administrative Officer Al Alt told supervisors.
The $197,991 is the “absolute minimum level of funding that is required to meet the county’s legal obligation to implement the ordinances,” according to the agenda item.
The funding will cover the salaries of a CAO manager, department analyst and administrative assistant through June, the remainder of the fiscal year, Alt told the Enterprise in a phone interview after the meeting.
The county aims to fill the positions with existing staff on a part-time basis or former applicants on eligibility lists for similar positions, Alt said.
The Insurance budget and the County Counsel budget saw the largest transfers, with $89,844 and $71,583, respectively, reallocated. The rest was transferred from Administration, Code Compliance and the Office of Emergency Services.
Alt said the board will be able to reimburse these accounts with collected program fees once that funding is available.
District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills was the single dissenting vote in the decision.
“I’m certain everyone is going to want to know why I vote or why I think the way I do,” Mills said. “I consider this to be a very innovative approach, had never thought about it myself. The idea of an obligation to implement, I can’t buy that simply because there are many laws that are currently enacted that are unfunded ... And although you could see a three-fifths vote today or a four-fifths vote, a three-fifths vote would be legal based upon what I’m seeing in this. But I think it also comes down to how do we get here, and I’m going to be very consistent in my approach to this, so my answer will be no.”
Following Mills’ vote, District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, who opposed the cannabis ordinances and the subsequent passage of the regulatory program’s budget, said he looks “at this a little bit different.”
“This ordinance is in existence, and it’s going to start implicating on Dec. 23,” Tofanelli said. “Whether I vote for this or not, it is, in fact, legal what is being asked to be done. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s innovative, I think it’s well thought out … I have to be able to give staff the tools that they need in order to implement any ordinance that comes before this board whether I vote for it or not.”
In other business, supervisors heard an informational presentation about a $97.8 million, five-year capital improvement program from Public Works Director Josh Pack.
County road conditions rank among the lowest across the state, along with those of neighboring counties, in part, due to exposure to more adverse weather, Pack said.
While the CIP has seen a 27% increase in funding from 2019 to 2020 driven by the Butte Fire settlement and federal emergency grants, projected roads funding from Senate Bill 1 and other sources for the next 20 years will only cover about 20% of the work that needs to be done to fully restore county roads, according to Pack.
“We have $1 to spend and $5 worth of needs,” Pack said.
With that, the CIP is prioritizing roads that are in “fair” or “at-risk” conditions – many of which are in lower elevations and have higher traffic volumes – since the county can complete maintenance on five times as many lane miles for those roads as opposed to roads in poorer conditions, Pack said.
Pack added that he wants Public Works to focus more on road safety, since Calaveras County has been the third-worst county in the state in terms of fatal and severe injury collisions between 2006 and 2017.
“There’s a need to proactively focus on system roadway safety,” Pack said.
Public Works worked with the Calaveras County Council of Governments to produce a construction schedule for the next five years.
Key construction from 2021 to 2024 includes eight bridge replacements, phases 2 and 3 of Butte Fire restoration, the Wagon Trail Realignment on Highway 4, a bridge preventive maintenance grant program and future paving projects, according to Pack’s presentation.
Pack will bring an action item back on the subject in early 2020 for adoption.
Other items
In closed session, supervisors voted unanimously to direct county counsel to hire Sacramento-based law firm Remy Moose Manley, LLP to represent the county in two lawsuits, one over the cannabis cultivation ordinance, and the other over the General Plan update.
The board appointed Sarah DeKay as interim county counsel. Former County Counsel Megan Stedtfeld recently resigned from the post to take a job in Yolo County.
The county’s auditor-controller position, which has been vacant since Rebecca Callen resigned in September over insufficient pay, will be filled by Deputy Auditor-Controller Kathy Gomes for the remainder of the term through 2022, following the board’s appointment Tuesday.
Since 1989, Gomes has worked in the Assessor’s Office and the Auditor-Controller’s Office doing audit work, she said.
“It’s been an honor to work for the county … (and I’m) fully prepared to continue all that work on behalf of the constituents,” Gomes told the board.
Supervisors also accepted $4,000 in economic development funds from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to be used for outreach, and authorized the board chairman to sign a grant agreement for implementation of year two of the county woodsmoke reduction program.