Over the course of two days, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served six search warrants that resulted in the seizure of $1.1 million worth of marijuana.
MET served three warrants on Aug. 13 and three on Aug. 14. The six warrants were served on sites in Valley Springs, Avery, Murphys and Rail Road Flat.
On Aug. 13, the Sheriff’s Office reported that the enforcement team served two locations in Valley Springs – one in the 2000 block of Sonny Lane and one in the 12000 block of Brandy Lane – and one in Rail Road Flat in the 2000 block of Independence Cemetery Road. A total of 690 plants estimated at more than $525,300 were seized. Citations were issued to Ronald Inks, 66, of Burson, Carlos Bernal, 21, and Jose Organillo, 24.
The following day, MET served unrelated search warrants on property in the 4600 block of Harmony Lane in Avery, the 5000 block of Log Cabin Drive in Murphys and the 1100 block of Royal Lane in Rail Road Flat. Those operations yielded 853 marijuana plants with a combined total of more than $596,300. The Murphys site also yielded 2.4 grams of cocaine.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on illegal marijuana grows to call its anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6870.