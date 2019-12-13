Editor’s note: This is part one in a three-part profile of local Vietnam War veteran Richard Westberg.
Richard “Rick” Westberg, of Copperopolis, was born in the cold of winter, Feb. 11, 1950, in Minnesota, the fifth child of a homemaker and a farmer.
“My dad was a farmer, but when the crops failed or the snows came, he would work as a salesman, mechanic, social worker, hog farmer, whatever it took to put food on the table,” Westberg said.
When Westberg was only a year old, his father was offered a job as a ranch manager to a sharecropper in South Dakota.
“I believe he was hired for this because the gentleman who owned the farm had five children also, and with my family on the ranch, it would keep the one-room school open,” he said.
By the time he turned 7, his family had moved to Summit, S.D.
“It was the first running water I had ever had,” Westberg said. “Of course, it was in the barn not the house, so any time you went to the barn, you brought back water, but it was still running water in my book.”
Due to his father working odd jobs, his family spent a lot of time on the move. Westberg attended three different high schools from Minnesota to South Dakota, finally spending his senior year in Deadwood, S.D., “where destiny led me to Darrla.”
Westberg had met the girl of his dreams while singing in the school choir. They were a year apart in school, Rick a senior and Darrla a junior, and they attended rival high schools; Darrla in Lead, S.D., and Rick in Deadwood, S.D.
“I never thought I had a chance with Darrla,” Westberg said with a sheepish grin. “I was the new kid in town.”
But as fate would have it, they were thrown together one evening and their destinies were sealed.
“The local Moose Lodge used to have dances for youth with live music,” Westberg said. “I showed up a little early and it was snowing pretty hard. The local church youth leader was waiting in his car in the parking lot and offered for me to wait with them. I jumped in the backseat and there she was: Darrla. There was a girl between us who enjoyed talking, a lot, but I couldn’t stop looking at Darrla.”
After his senior year, Westberg helped his father move horses to southern South Dakota and worked construction, but, “I was anxious to get back to Darrla.”
With no money for college and the draft looming over any plans he may have had for his future, his parents informed him that if he intended on staying home, he would need to pay room and board.
“My mom said, ‘Here’s some paint, go paint the porch.’ I really don’t like to paint, so I signed up for the volunteer draft with the United States Army,” he said.
“The Army was so happy to have me they told me they could have me on a bus by Monday,” Westberg said. “I asked for at least a month. Next thing I know, I got a letter in the mail from the president with a greeting regarding my joining the Army.”
Westberg had bought a ring to propose to Darrla, but the timing never seemed to be right. He worried if it was right to make her wait for him.
On Sept. 10, 1968, Westberg awaited transportation to boot camp.
“I kissed Darrla goodbye at the bus station on Main Street in Deadwood and waved goodbye,” he said.
“It was so hard for me,” Darrla said, her eyes filling with tears at the memory of that day. “I know he wanted to get married, but I still had a year of high school and I worried about him being gone. And, worse, what if he didn’t come home? But in my heart I knew it was him, it was always him.”
“When I left, I didn’t ask her to wait, but in all my letters I did. I knew I was going to marry that girl,” Westberg said.