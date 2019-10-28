Outdoor enthusiasts don’t need to pack it in with the coming cold months

As the weather cools, avid summer campers are packing up their gear to store until next year, but what only expert campers may realize is that those great outdoor adventures don’t have to end when summer does.
California campgrounds throughout the state – and many in the high Sierra – offer tent camping, RV parks and cozy cabin rentals year round. And, at places like Yosemite, Tahoe and Mammoth, those winter months offer new activities you just can’t enjoy at other times of the year.
Why would people choose to sleep outdoors in below-freezing temperatures? Well, in addition to the snowy scenery and activities like skiing and snowshoeing nearby, there is something peaceful about experiencing camping over winter. Instead of spending your days fishing, finding lakes and cooking breakfast around a campfire, you’ll enjoy snow activities, hot cocoa in bundled blankets and togetherness of the Swedish variety.
“It’s not crowded … it’s peaceful, it’s a very different experience,” said Elizabeth Hernandez, director of operations at Mammoth Mountain RV Park.
Winter camping isn’t for everyone, but for those who enjoy it, it can provide serious bragging rights.
“For some people it’s being able to say I did this,” Hernandez said. Others use tent site camping in winter as preparation for other adventures like hiking Mt. Whitney.
There are three different options for camping in the winter months. The most popular is renting a cabin in a remote destination for a little R&R, but sleeping in a cabin isn’t quite the same as roughing it near a snowbank.
Those brave enough to take on the challenge will find winter camping opportunities throughout the high Sierra, including in both Tahoe and Mammoth, and the experience is perfect for both couples looking for romance and families after a new adventure.
Towering pine trees and snow-capped mountains shroud Tahoe Valley Campground in South Lake Tahoe. It’s not far from ski resorts like Heavenly Valley, and it’s certainly less expensive than renting a hotel room near Stateline, Nev. Spend your nights huddled together stargazing in dreamy surroundings, and then explore the nearby city during the day.
Mammoth Mountain RV Park in Mammoth Lakes is popular for those looking to hit the winter destination without breaking the bank. There are a couple of rustic cabins available to rent, but those who want the true winter camping experience will opt for a tent site, or at least an RV spot. Nearby campers can indulge in many winter activities including snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowmobiling, dog sledding and bird watching. Travel a little ways south and there are year-round fishing opportunities, too.
Even closer are the campgrounds in Yosemite. The national park is a different place in the winter months. Roads can be tricky, but if you find a way in, you’ll feel like you’ve escaped to another world. Go ice-skating, tubing, snowboarding, or just cozy up.
The most important thing to remember when roughing it in winter is to have the right gear. Your usual summer stuff might not be enough when the temperature dips into single digits. Below-zero sleeping bags, a proper winter tent, hand warmers and other amenities are necessary to survive winter camping, but if you prepare correctly, you won’t regret it.
The most important piece of advice Hernandez has for campers new to winter camping is, “Know what you’re getting into. Know your temperatures. Know yourself.”
RV parks offer a good in between for those who aren’t sure about winter tent camping but want a more authentic outdoor experience than a cabin offers. In addition to the sites mentioned above with tent camping and RV opportunities, Pioneer RV Park in Quincy offers easy access to a snowmobile park, Lake of the Springs RV Resort in Oregon House offers RV spots and trailer rentals and there are two sites in Yosemite near Groveland.
If mountains of snow are what you’re after, look no further than Eagle Ridge RV Park in Graeagle, the high Sierra’s very own winter wonderland. The RV park is in a remote section of the small mountain town that proffers national parks prime for snowshoeing and high hills that make good slopes for sledding. To accommodate cold temperatures, water pipes are buried deep underground to prevent freezing – a common practice among RV sites that operate year round in cold climates.
With proper planning, it’s easy to take your camping adventures into the winter months, and you’ll benefit from lower costs – sometimes half or even one-third of the cost of a hotel – and less traffic at sites.
“We have people who come year after year,” Hernandez said. “The kids love it.”