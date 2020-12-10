County’s annual crop report shows downturn in some commodities; winegrapes, walnuts, bees see increases

The Calaveras County Department of Agriculture’s recently released 2019 Crop Report shows a 5.3% decrease in agricultural production in the county in 2019.
The leading farm commodities, in order of value, were cattle and calves, timber, winegrapes, poultry, walnuts, nursery products, apiary products, almonds and miscellaneous livestock.
Cattle and calves decreased in value from $7.8 million in 2018 to $7.2 million in 2019, and timber decreased from $8.9 million to $6.4 million.
“Timber decreased in value by 28% and cattle decreased in value by 7.9% in 2019,” the report reads.
The value of winegrapes rose from $3.3 million in 2018 to $4.5 million in 2019, which includes 522 acres of red grapes and 189 acres of whitegrapes.
“Winegrapes continue to increase in value as the price stayed steady and production increased,” the report reads.
Poultry, which includes chickens, turkeys, game birds, etc., decreased from $3.3 million to $3.1 million, though poultry prices increased by 7.7%. Walnuts increased from $1.3 million to $1.7 million, and almonds increased from $218,400 to $261,000.
“Walnuts and almonds increased in both tonnage and value to help lessen the overall decrease in agricultural values,” the report reads.
Nursery products increased from $263,000 to $285,000, and apiary products increased from $230,000 to $273,900.
“Local beekeepers saw a 19% increase in value, as the demand for pollination services in the valley remained strong,” the report reads.
In addition, miscellaneous livestock and poultry, which includes goats, llamas, emus, fish, etc., decreased from $242,000 to $155,000.
“There was a 35% reduction in the miscellaneous category of livestock and poultry,” the report reads. “The cause of the reduction was the lack of demand for goats for human consumption during the COVID-19 outbreak and the lack of fish production in the county.”
The total production value of agricultural products in the county declined from $30.1 million in 2018 to $28.5 million in 2019.
“Overall, agricultural production in the county fell by 5.3%,” the report reads. “The effects of COVID-19 outbreak and normal market cycle triggered this reduction.”