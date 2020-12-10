You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Agricultural production in Calaveras fell by 5.3% last year

County’s annual crop report shows downturn in some commodities; winegrapes, walnuts, bees see increases

  • 1 min to read
19 crop report 1.tif

The annual Calaveras County Department of Agriculture’s crop report shows a decline in many of the region’s ag commodities, though some, like winegrapes and walnuts, saw upticks in year-over-year values from 2018 to 2019.

The Calaveras County Department of Agriculture’s recently released 2019 Crop Report shows a 5.3% decrease in agricultural production in the county in 2019.

The leading farm commodities, in order of value, were cattle and calves, timber, winegrapes, poultry, walnuts, nursery products, apiary products, almonds and miscellaneous livestock.

Cattle and calves decreased in value from $7.8 million in 2018 to $7.2 million in 2019, and timber decreased from $8.9 million to $6.4 million.

“Timber decreased in value by 28% and cattle decreased in value by 7.9% in 2019,” the report reads.

The value of winegrapes rose from $3.3 million in 2018 to $4.5 million in 2019, which includes 522 acres of red grapes and 189 acres of whitegrapes.

“Winegrapes continue to increase in value as the price stayed steady and production increased,” the report reads.

Poultry, which includes chickens, turkeys, game birds, etc., decreased from $3.3 million to $3.1 million, though poultry prices increased by 7.7%. Walnuts increased from $1.3 million to $1.7 million, and almonds increased from $218,400 to $261,000.

“Walnuts and almonds increased in both tonnage and value to help lessen the overall decrease in agricultural values,” the report reads.

Nursery products increased from $263,000 to $285,000, and apiary products increased from $230,000 to $273,900.

“Local beekeepers saw a 19% increase in value, as the demand for pollination services in the valley remained strong,” the report reads.

In addition, miscellaneous livestock and poultry, which includes goats, llamas, emus, fish, etc., decreased from $242,000 to $155,000.

“There was a 35% reduction in the miscellaneous category of livestock and poultry,” the report reads. “The cause of the reduction was the lack of demand for goats for human consumption during the COVID-19 outbreak and the lack of fish production in the county.”

The total production value of agricultural products in the county declined from $30.1 million in 2018 to $28.5 million in 2019.

“Overall, agricultural production in the county fell by 5.3%,” the report reads. “The effects of COVID-19 outbreak and normal market cycle triggered this reduction.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Noah Berner has lived in Calaveras County most of his life, and graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in history.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.