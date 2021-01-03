The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet from 4 a.m. on Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
“The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening for elevations above 5,500 feet with light accumulation possible down to 5,000 feet,” a statement from NWS reads. “Hazardous mountain travel conditions are anticipated. If traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food, and be prepared for significant travel delays.”
Heavy snow and strong winds are expected, and travel will be difficult, with white-out conditions possible.
“Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times,” the statement reads. “Wind gusts to 60 mph or greater are possible over higher elevations Monday.”
Snow accumulations of between 5 and 16 inches are expected, with localized amounts of up to two feet.
Another winter storm is possible mid-week.