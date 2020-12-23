The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) recently seized marijuana and firearms at a residence in San Andreas.
On Dec. 9, the MET served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road.
“Deputies seized 43 growing marijuana plants and 34 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $24,000,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Additionally, seven firearms were seized.”
Timothy Lanning, 42, of San Andreas, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call their anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.