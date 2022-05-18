The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved sending a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom that urges him to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax at the May 17 board meeting.
The letter reads as follows:
“Dear Governor Newsom:
On behalf of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, I am writing to request an immediate suspension of the California gasoline-excise tax (gas tax). A majority of Calaveras County residents use gasoline powered vehicles as their primary mode of transportation. Gas prices throughout the state are at an all-time high and continue to rise. Many county residents are unable to afford low and zero-emission vehicles, leaving the financial burden of the gas tax on lower income people. This puts our underserved communities and those impacted by the pandemic at an even greater disadvantage.
To alleviate the financial burden of the climbing gas prices in California, it is critical that a temporary suspension of the $.51 per gallon state gas tax be enacted. Temporarily suspending the state gas tax is a feasible relief measure for our region. The Governor’s January draft budget projected a $45.7 Billion surplus, and the Legislative Analyst’s Office is projecting a budget surplus of between $51 billion and $68 billion for the current year. A portion of this surplus can be returned to taxpayers by using this funding to maintain our roadways during the temporary suspension of the state gas tax.
If approved, this recommendation will have a positive impact on the business community and small local governments by lowering gas and travel cost for businesses and their employees and provide additional consumer spending opportunities. For these reasons, we respectfully request that the administration issue an immediate suspension of the state gas tax. California’s hardworking families deserve some measure of financial relief during these uncertain and trying economic times.
Thank you for your consideration of our request,
Amanda Folendorf, Chair
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors”
Recognition and acknowledgments
Proclamation - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6660) Adopt a Proclamation recognizing the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, May 19 - 22, 2022.
Proclamation - Administrative Office (ID # 6622) Adopt a Proclamation Recognizing Calaveras County Employees for Their Milestone Anniversaries in January, February, and March of 2022.
Consent agenda
Resolution - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6685) Adopt a resolution finding that the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency continues to present imminent risks to the health or safety of attendees without a teleconference participation option.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6684) Adopt a resolution authorizing the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) to issue and sell bonds in the not-to-exceed amount of $11 million.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6688) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Agreement with Amador Residential Care, Inc. for residential care services for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 in an amount not to exceed $223,200.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on May 24 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.