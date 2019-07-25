Rafting outfit still guiding way after 50 years

OARS, an Angels Camp-based river rafting company with a worldwide footprint, is celebrating 50 years of service.
The vision started in the summer of 1962 for late founder George Wendt, after taking a trip with friends down the Glen Canyon run of the Grand Canyon along the Colorado River. The section was in the process of being dammed to create Lake Powell, now the second-largest reservoir in the U.S.
After learning of two more dam proposals in the Grand Canyon, Wendt, a math teacher at the time, decided that the best way to protect the Colorado River would be to share its thrills and wonders with the rest of the world.
“We lost Glen Canyon because people didn’t know about it,” Wendt said in a short film detailing the company’s history. “We almost lost the Grand Canyon, and I just figured we need to take people to see these places, because if we don’t show them, the places won’t exist in the future.” In 1969, he established the fledgling company that would later be named OARS and started guiding trips down the Colorado River.
Five years later, he and his wife, Pam, moved into a two-bedroom house in Angels Camp to expand the company’s operations, situating themselves next to one of the most popular white water rafting routes in California at the time: the Camp Nine run on the Stanislaus River.
Wendt, among other river recreationalists, actively opposed the damming of the run that later formed the New Melones Reservoir in 1983.
Resistance efforts fell short, however, and the defeat marked another profound sense of loss in Wendt. It drove him ever-onward on his mission to share and protect rivers across the western United States, leading to the expansion of the company’s footprint to major rivers of the greater Pacific Northwest region. Some of those include the Snake River, which rises in western Wyoming, the Rogue River, flowing from the Cascade Range down through Southwest Oregon and the Salmon River, whose headwaters are located near Galena Summit in central Idaho.
The key to the company’s rapid growth? Lots of untapped markets.
“The businesses didn’t exist, so it was easier to get a permit to run trips,” said Tyler Wendt, one of George’s two sons that now own the business. “My father being among that pioneering group that was getting out there could go and apply for a permit with the agency – it might have been the Bureau of Land Management, or the Forest Service, the National Park Service. It was easier in those days before river running became an established group of businesses that had the permits and access.”
Subsequent to that pioneering period, OARS continued to grow through acquisitions of other rafting outfits across the world, starting in the late 1980s. The company now books clients into trips operated by affiliate companies based in Costa Rica, Morocco and the Galapagos Islands, among several other locations.
George Wendt passed away in July of 2016, after serving as president of OARS for 47 years. Tyler and his brother, Clavey, now run the business based on the same principles of stewardship their father held close to his heart.
“We grew up in the business (and) ran a lot of river trips out of this office,” Tyler said Tuesday in the company’s Angels Camp office. He has been the operations manager since 2007, in charge of setting up trip schedules and working with management agencies and regional managers at outposts along the western U.S.
Tyler spent his college summers guiding white water rafting trips in Wyoming.
“Being a guide was an important part of feeling the connection to these rivers and the work that we do to make a fun outing and take care of our guests,” he said. “I think our team here is really focused on that idea that we get to do this job because of the customers, and so we go to great lengths to make them feel taken care of.”
He was also involved in Rivers Fiji, a project lead by OARS to protect the Navua River in Fiji from logging impacts and boost the local economy of a small riverside community through guided rafting trips.
“That’s a really great model that got local folks invested in what conserving a river can do – finding ways to use it as it is as opposed to the draw of a potential big short-term payoff from a dam or logging that would irreparably change the landscape,” Tyler said. The idea was to use recreation as a way to generate revenue for the community without compromising the canyon.
Today, rafting trips through the Navua Canyon are entirely locally managed.
George Wendt established the OARS foundation in 2009, with the mission of providing rafting opportunities to under-resourced youth and military veterans.
“My father had a vision for providing access to the river and wilderness environments to inner city, under-resourced kids and military veterans,” Tyler said. The name of the foundation was later changed to the Pam and George Wendt Foundation to “honor his legacy as a pioneer in river outfitting and also one who understood the privilege that we have to be a business operating on public lands and wanting to provide an opportunity for people who might not otherwise have that chance to get out there.”
Donating the cost of the trip, the labor, food and transportation, OARS has hosted free trips for over 500 kids over the past three years, Tyler said.
The company has also donated $5 million toward various conservation initiatives in areas where it operates. In Calaveras County, that includes donating the proceeds from an annual handful of specially permitted trips down the Electra-Middle Bar Run of the Mokelumne River to the Foothills Conservancy, a local environmental advocacy group.
OARS now operates on over 35 rivers across 13 different countries, but the fight for river conservation is far from over.
“I think there’s an ever-present threat of big dam projects,” Tyler said. “Currently no major dam projects are on my radar, but definitely lots of stuff under the radar that could creep up at any time because we’ve had a couple of good (wet) winters in a row … The idea that we could link together a number of drought years again would undoubtedly start raising the public’s interest in more dam projects. That’s a question of values that we have to look at and be prepared to marshall that argument for why keeping our river ecosystems intact is more valuable than the tradeoffs that a major dam project would bring. The fight is never over, as people have said about conservation issues. The threats to a lot of our rivers where we operate are real and ongoing.”
Reflecting on the company hitting the half-century mark, Tyler emphasized his appreciation for all of the people that “put their heart and soul into the business,” in addition to the “the customers that have made OARS a sustainable business venture over time.”
“The five decades is mainly a testament to Pam and George Wendt and their vision and acknowledging the sad fact that they’re not here to revel in that accomplishment,” he said. “I think it also represents a milestone that we can build off of in terms of what we want the next 50 years to look like. We’re just proud of the fact that the business has been around for a long time and that we have a really incredible group of professionals taking care of the guests from all ends, guiding to the office work.”
OARS will be hosting a boathouse tour on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at its office in Angels Camp to showcase short films with food, brews and live music in celebration of “50 years of guiding, friendship, conservation and community.”
“That should bring out a lot of the old-time guides and staff,” Tyler said. “I’m hoping it can be a community-building event, just to bring people together for a party to toast the legacy of my folks, George and Pam, and look ahead to the next 50 years.”