10/9/19 Update: The California Highway Patrol in San Andreas has confirmed the identity of the driver as Kathleen Brewer, 51, of Valley Springs, and the passenger, Lynn Dee Scott, 59, also of Valley Springs.
Original article:
A driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene following a fiery single-car crash that occurred yesterday afternoon near Valley Springs.
The use of alcohol is suspected to have been a contributing factor in the collision, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas reported.
Officials have not released any identifying information regarding the two victims, pending notification of next of kin.
The pair were the only occupants of a 2004 Infiniti G35, which collided with a utility pole while driving eastbound on Lime Creek Road, west of S. Petersburg Road, at approximately 2:15 p.m. The vehicle then traveled across the road and came to rest in a ditch, where it became fully engulfed in flames, causing a small grass fire in the area, the CHP reported.
Both victims were declared deceased at the scene and were transported to the Calaveras County Coroner.