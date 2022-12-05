A new interim chief executive officer (CEO) has been selected for the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Weatherby, of Mokelumne Hill, will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.
The announcement was made last week on the Chamber of Commerce’s social media: “We wish Martin the best in his new endeavor and thank him for his dedicated service to the Chamber.”
The announcement also reads, “Susan plans to work closely with the Visitor’s Bureau and collaborate with local businesses, merchant’s associations, city and county offices, and service organizations to provide information and support to the Calaveras business community.”
Weatherby reiterated this, saying, “My main goal is to work closely with the merchants associations, the city and county agencies…and the Visitor’s Bureau, to bring tourism into the county. Weatherby is hopeful that tourism, which has been down in recent years, will again be a boon for Calaveras County’s small towns and city.
“I do think it’s going to improve,” said Weatherby, adding that during the Chamber’s recent State of the County forum, Calaveras County Economic & Community Development Coordinator, Kathryn Gallino indicated that she believed “we would see improvement by the third quarter.”
Weatherby has been a resident of Calaveras County for three decades. She has worked the last seven years as a small business owner, operating Moke Hill Nuts & Candies since 2016 and the Moke-A-Java coffee shop on Main Street in Mokelumne Hill since 2019. In addition to running her own business, Weatherby has served on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce for the last four years and is also a director on the board for the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.
Weatherby expressed excitement about her work with the Chamber, saying, “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know people on the other side of the county and even down in Valley Springs, since I’m in Moke Hill. They’re wonderful people, and they all have positive thoughts about Calaveras County, and they love living here, and I like to see that positivity.”
Weatherby said one thing she plans to do in her new role as interim CEO is to be “dedicated,” saying, “Every day, I’m in that office. I want to contact all of our members, every day I want to be talking to members ODF the community, the Chamber community, finding how we can help them, what they’ve got going on, how can we promote for them, ways we can improve, all that. For me, it’s going to be that daily contact with Chamber members.”
Under Weatherby’s leadership, the Chamber will again start hosting regular “mega mixers” every month and continue offering classes on a variety of business topics. They’ll continue hosting other yearly events as well, such as the “On the Right Track” event, which helps inform local high school students about what life is like post-graduation, preparing them for a variety of real-world situations.
The Chamber is also planning on returning to host the Leadership Calaveras program, a 10-month program “[w]hich provides participants with an educational experience to increase awareness and knowledge of vital organizations in Calaveras County through hands on activities, tour and panel discussions,” according to promotional materials for the program.
“From my viewpoint, it’s to get people to know what's happening here in our county. We have a lot of really great businesses and programs and people need to know about this stuff,” said Weatherby.
Participants pay a tuition of $550 for a Chamber member, or $650 for non-members. The participants will meet for a two-day orientation, and then meet once a month throughout the 10 months and graduate upon completion of the program.
Weatherby is focused on connecting with local businesses and the community, saying she’ll “certainly [be] going to all the events that I can...but really it’s just picking up the phone and calling people and keeping in contact through email as well.”
Weatherby said, “We welcome suggestions from the public, too, we want to know what they want to see.”
For more information about the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and its programs, contact the chamber at 209-754-5400 or by email at chamber@calaveras.org.