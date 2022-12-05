19-chamber-1.jpg

Susan Weatherby will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

 Courtesy photo/ Jody Garcia

A new interim chief executive officer (CEO) has been selected for the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Weatherby, of Mokelumne Hill, will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

The announcement was made last week on the Chamber of Commerce’s social media: “We wish Martin the best in his new endeavor and thank him for his dedicated service to the Chamber.”

