The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office has charged a local corrections officer with four counts of domestic violence, including assault with a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a female cohabitant.
A criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday accuses the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office employee, Ian Gabriel Christensen, of abusing his former cohabitant on multiple occasions in April and May of 2019.
Charges include two serious felony counts of assault with a firearm, one count of willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition, and one count of willfully and unlawfully using force and violence upon the alleged victim.
A resident of San Andreas, 25-year-old Christensen was arrested in Tuolumne County on Tuesday and is currently out on bail, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that Christensen has been placed on administrative leave and is not currently working at the county jail.
After taking an initial crime report from the alleged victim, the Sheriff’s Office requested that the District Attorney’s Office take over the investigation in order to avoid a conflict of interest.