On April 22, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two unrelated search warrants for illegal cultivation of marijuana, resulting in three arrests and the seizure of more than 2,300 plants estimated at over $2 million in value.
The first search warrant was served in the 1000 block of Quartz Mountain Road in West Point. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized 612 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $259,000, as well as drug paraphernalia and over five grams of methamphetamine.
In addition, “deputies discovered an improvised wooden generator shelter and an improvised muffler had been attached to the generator. Deputies observed that the muffler had burn marks and that the generator was on top of, and surrounded by flammable yard waste such as dry leaves and sticks. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing,” a sheriff’s office press release reads.
One suspect, Phuc Thine Duong, 63, of Sacramento, was arrested for charges related to drug possession and the cultivation sale of illegal marijuana. A second suspect was observed fleeing the scene. Efforts to apprehend the second suspect were unsuccessful.
The second search warrant was served in the 13000 block of South Camanche Parkway in Burson. Deputies seized 1,703 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.9 million.
Thai Phong Dao, 34, of Elk Grove, and Quoc Vinh Lao, 46, of Elk Grove, were placed under arrest on charges related to the cultivation and sale of illegal marijuana.
Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office stated.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the sheriff’s office’s anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.