After almost 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs on New Year’s Eve, residents have returned to deal with the damage. 

Homeowners in the La Contenta Golf Club neighborhood are all too familiar with the area's history of flooding, and a few have been engaged in a decades-long dialogue with the county regarding the state of the Cosgrove Creek, which runs through the neighborhood. 

Flood water engulfed 50 La Contenta homes on New Year’s Eve.
Aronie Warren, along with her family and dogs, were displaced by the flood.
Many homes sit empty after being red-tagged by the county.
Many yards were filled with debris left over from the flood.
