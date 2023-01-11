After almost 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs on New Year’s Eve, residents have returned to deal with the damage.
Homeowners in the La Contenta Golf Club neighborhood are all too familiar with the area's history of flooding, and a few have been engaged in a decades-long dialogue with the county regarding the state of the Cosgrove Creek, which runs through the neighborhood.
The overflowing creek not only affected La Contenta homes but surrounding trailer parks and apartments as well. Several houses sit empty after being red-tagged by the county, while many have sandbags braced up against their walls.
Remnants of the flood were clear as fences were toppled over and debris from the creek was stuck in cars and caked into the walls of several homes. Some homeowners were already doing renovations, such as replacing doors to repair the damage.
Aronie Warren and her family are working to clean up their home, which has been devastated by the flood. Over a foot-and-a-half of water entered the house, destroying all of its furniture and a large number of belongings. The smell of mildew and mold was extremely pungent when entering the home, showing how deep the damage goes.
“In the blink of an eye, I became homeless with three people and eight animals,” Warren told the Enterprise. “I moved here in August of 2013. The first time the creek flooded, we put out over 400 sandbags, but the water still came through. Our garage has flooded, and our yards and pool, but never to this severity. I beg that the county clean out the creek. We had signed a letter sent to us a couple of years ago allowing access, but it never happened.”
She continued, “I have been told it is the fire department that clears the creek, and then that the county does it, and at one point that it was up to the landowners. The fire department clears through the golf course but stops at the bridge, beginning in our neighborhood. I am now at a loss, displaced with tons of repairs to be done and limited resources. This has been a problem for years, and we knew it was only a matter of time. Something must be done.”
Roger Anderson, who was outside his mother, Mary’s, home cleaning up the flooded yard, said that he would have to clear out the creek behind the house or it would flood every winter. There is a high amount of brush in the creek behind the Anderson house that slows the flow of the water. This area also bottlenecks, leading to a much wider and clear part of the creek.
Water flowed up into the living room of the Anderson home. Mary said that it had flooded twice in her 18 years of residing on the property—she will need the walls and some of her furniture replaced due to the water damage.
The Cho family was lucky, as the flood water did not enter their home, but it did do significant damage to their backyard.
“We’ve been here for almost eight years. This last flood has been the worst so far,” said Dexter Cho. “It was devastating to wake up on New Year’s Eve and have to evacuate our home. Even more devastating was seeing some of the neighbors climbing out their windows to get out of their houses. Although I’m fortunate that my house was not damaged, I’m extremely sad for all my neighbors who were displaced from their homes.”
He continued, “Something really needs to be done to keep this from happening again. The creek needs to be deepened and widened. The last time maintenance was done at the creek directly behind our house was in 2016. Why are we excluded from the maintenance provided to those near Gold Creek? Something needs to be done. This problem can’t be ignored.”
A recurring theme from every homeowner was a history of dialogue with the county over who is responsible for maintaining the creek. Creek maintenance is vital to preventing floods, according to geologist and Columbia College instructor Glen White.
“Here in the foothills, we've got a lot of established drainage. We should know where those are and don't try to fight what water is doing, but work with it. So provide culverts or drainage, whatever it may be to let the water get downslope like it's trying to. That's probably the main thing, and keeping your culverts clear, keeping the drainage clear of vegetation, so not a lot of dead and downed trees that can be carried down and form a dam and lead to additional flooding. It's really just kind of an awareness of what the gravity and water are trying to do,” said White.
Jon Foucrault says he has been going back and forth with the county since 1999 over this very issue. He provided hundreds of documents showing attempts to have the creek serviced, but for various reasons, consistent maintenance has not happened. Maintenance has been done in front of Gold Creek Estates, upstream from La Contenta Golf Club, but not in La Contenta, according to Foucrault.
“There may not have been a way to avoid some flooding. However, it would have been considerably less if the county continued creek maintenance and made some accommodations to handle the abnormal runoff,” Foucrault said.
This is a developing story that the Enterprise will continue to cover in future issues, including follow-up with county officials.