The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors approved County Administrative Officer Christa Von Lotta’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 at a meeting on Tuesday.
The recommended budget was discussed by the board during a public hearing on June 8, and characterized by Von Latta as “conservative” and “status quo.”
The budget maintains the 5.3% reduction in spending—budgeted as salary savings—for most general fund budget units enacted during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“This is a general reduction, not intended to be a reduction in salaries and benefits, and this is the re-budget of the 5.3% cut that we were forced to make last year at this time in order to close the gap,” Von Latta said during the public hearing.
The budget includes salary savings of about $2.2 million. Salary savings from the 2020-21 fiscal year are estimated at $3 million.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, budgeted general revenues were reduced substantially from the prior year due to expected impacts from COVID-19. Expected revenue from the Transient Occupancy Tax was reduced by 50%; sales tax and Proposition 172 revenues by 25%; and several other general revenues by 33%.
However, most general revenues did not suffer as a result of the pandemic, and adjustments were made for the 2021-22 budget.
Increases in budgeted revenue from the 2020-21 fiscal year to the 2021-22 fiscal year amount to about $1.8 million for Measure C and G; $1.4 million for sales and use taxes; $700,000 for Proposition 172; and $900,000 for Transient Occupancy Tax.
General reserves are set just above the board-approved policy level of at least 8%, and contingencies are right at the approved policy level of at least 2%.
Both budgeted revenues and budgeted expenditures increased from the 2020-21 fiscal year to the 2021-22 fiscal year. The largest increase in expenditures was due to increases in PERS liability, natural salary progression and negotiated agreements.
A roughly $9.4 million deficit was addressed with the use of one-time funds, including a Teeter transfer of about $3.9 million.
“Year-over-year reliance on unexpected revenues or one-time monies, generally in the form of cash carry, is not sustainable or desirable,” Von Latta wrote in her budget message. “Similar to last year, a Teeter transfer was budgeted to balance, which is an example of using one-time funds to balance the budget.”
Although a Teeter transfer of $5.1 million was budgeted for the 2020-21 fiscal year, it is currently not expected to be needed to balance the budget due in part to revenue from the CARES Act.
“CARES Act funding was pivotal in our ability to get the budget over the finish line over this past fiscal year,” Von Latta said.
The projected general fund balance as of June 30 stands at $7 million, up by $4.8 million from a year earlier.
“The increase has primarily resulted from strong general revenues and CARES Act funding,” Von Latta’s budget message reads. “However, the county’s year-over-year structural deficit remains, and the majority of the increased projected fund balance has been absorbed into the CAO recommended budget.”
Von Latta said that it is unclear at this time how the county’s $8.9 million in revenue from the American Rescue Plan Act will impact the budget.
“It remains to be seen whether we’ll be able to apply the American Rescue Plan funds to the general fund, so that is premature and we should not anticipate that to be the case at this point,” she said.
Von Latta advised the board to hold a study session in mid-August after year-end close of the fiscal year and before the adoption of the final budget in September.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the recommended budget.
Turning to the county’s cannabis program, the board adopted changes to the cannabis ordinance which provide a permitting process for four cannabis-related activities—limited distribution, general distribution, transport-only distribution and laboratory testing.
Local distribution and testing were previously barred, compelling local growers to rely on out-of-county businesses to provide these services.
The board directed staff to make modifications to the ordinance to allow for local distribution and testing at a meeting on Feb. 9. Proposed changes went before the planning commission first, which approved a draft of the ordinance in a 4-1 vote following three public hearings.
The limited distribution permit allows cultivation permittees to distribute only their own crops, while the general distribution permit allows businesses to service multiple cannabis cultivators and other state licensees. The total number of general distribution permits granted in the county will be limited to five at any one time.
“Allowing these activities in-county would remove inefficiencies in reaching market for local cannabis businesses,” the staff report included in the meeting packet reads. “The DCC anticipates that each of the above permit types would retain revenue locally and support the local economy. Each of the above activities would also generate general fund revenue in the form of Measure G tax.”
“The county is losing revenue to outside counties that would otherwise be kept in our county,” DCC Director Greg Wayland said at the meeting.
The transport-only distribution permit allows the transport of “multiple growers’ cannabis harvest to and from the cultivation site (or to and from an out-of-county manufacturing site), the lab, the (general) distribution facility, and the retailer,” while the general distribution permit allows “all of the above plus the additional storage, repackaging, labeling, arrangement for testing, quality control, and state taxation activities,” the staff report reads.
The ordinance allows limited distribution in zones A1 (general agriculture), AP (agriculture preserve), GF (general forest), U (unclassified), RA (residential agriculture) and CP (professional offices).
General distribution, transport-only distribution and laboratory testing are only allowed in zones M1 (light industrial), M2 (general industrial), and M4 (business park).
During the public comment period, Vicky Reinke, the president of Calaveras Residents Against Commercial Marijuana, voiced her opposition to the changes.
“This is the first time that you, the board of supervisors, have had an open discussion of the proposed ordinance,” she said. “This is a huge change to the 17.95 ordinance and should require more public review before any approval.”
Local grower Jennifer Smith said that she felt the changes are a step in a positive direction for the industry.
“We are one of the only counties that has cultivation and no way to distribute our product,” she said.
After making several revisions, the board adopted the modified ordinance in a 4-1 vote, with District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli voting in opposition.
The board also adopted pay raises for four elected officials—the assessor, auditor-controller, clerk-recorder and treasurer-tax collector. The pay of all four positions was raised from $54.87 an hour to $68.15 an hour, an increase of about 24%.
“This is a conversation that the county has been having for several years regarding their salaries being so low and so compacted with their employees, as they are getting increases due to union increases,” Human Resources and Risk Management Director Judy Hawkins said. “With the upcoming elections there are some big impacts if we do not make these changes.”
Because the salaries for members of the board are set by local ordinance at 50% of the average salaries of the assessor, auditor-controller, clerk-recorder, treasurer-tax collector and sheriff, the salaries of the board members were raised as well.
The pay of the board chair was raised from $36.58 an hour to $41.89 an hour, while the pay of other members was raised from $29.12 an hour to $34.44 an hour.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the salary changes, with Board Chair Ben Stopper voting in opposition.
The raises go into effect 30 days after adoption, and the cost of the salary changes is about $186,000 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In other business, the board authorized the board chair to sign a letter agreeing to enter into negotiations with Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) on acquiring the former Rail Road Flat Elementary School.
The CUSD Board voted to close the school in 2020 due to low enrollment, and approved the sale of the property on May 18.
At a meeting on April 27, the parks and recreation commission brought forward a set of recommendations to the board of supervisors on projects to be funded with Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant funds, and the potential purchase of the property for use as a community recreation center was among the approved projects.
The board approved sending the letter in a 5-0 vote.