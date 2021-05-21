The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency.
A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, you are sitting in drug court. May is National Drug Court Month, and drug courts throughout California will join the nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebration. This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice or the child welfare system due to addiction will receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery. National Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored by drug court, and it sends the powerful message that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in need. More than 30 years ago, the first drug court opened its doors with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. Today, drug courts and other treatment courts have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion saves lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing exorbitant criminal justice costs.
In June of 2020, Calaveras County Superior Court opened the doors of its newly formed Dependency Drug Court, called TEAM (Together We Achieve More) Court. Presiding over the court is Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Dave Sanders, with support from Child Welfare Deputy County Counsel Julie Spoljaric, Deputy Director of Social Services, Lora Larson, and Deputy Director of Behavioral Health, Wendy Alt.
TEAM Court is a voluntary court program designed to address the impact substance use can have on a father or mother’s ability to parent their children while providing peer support to parents as they grow and change through recovery. Regardless of how big or small the success, TEAM Court is a place of celebration and support, even when there are missteps in recovery. Judge Sanders’s compassion and guidance set the stage for each participant by ensuring they understand recovery is a lifelong pursuit and requires help from others. He encourages participants to connect and stay connected to their sober support system, other community resources, and chosen family members who can help them sustain their recovery. The underlying message to TEAM Court participants is that they are not alone in their pursuit of recovery, and there is nothing they cannot overcome to achieve their desired outcome.
TEAM court meets weekly to review the participants’ prior week successes and struggles. The participants are asked to share what worked well for them and what challenges they faced. Participating peers are asked to offer words of encouragement and support to one another. As participants meet their recovery goals, they are celebrated by offering them donated gift cards. When parents misstep and are unable to meet their goals, they are offered encouragement, but never punishment or disappointment because missteps are just new opportunities to move forward in the coming week. TEAM Court currently has four active participants whose names and information are confidential. Overall the participants have been very supportive of the Court and each other.
One participant shared, “I love TEAM Court,” the “meeting has helped me stay sober, and I always felt welcomed.” “It feels like a family to me, and I love my recovery peers.” “I am not sure if I would be sober today if it weren’t for the support of TEAM Court and my peers.” When asked if there was anything they would change about TEAM Court, they shared, “I would like to see more men; there are so many out there who need the support too. It would be nice to have a good mix”.
As word travels about TEAM Court, the hope is that more parents involved in child welfare will participate because at the end of the day, supporting families as they grow and change is what matters the most.