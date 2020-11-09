The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be assisting the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District with a hazardous fuel reduction burn in Mokelumne Hill on Wednesday.
The burn will encompass two burn units totaling about seven acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the cemetery district.
“The purpose of the burn is to clear hazardous fuels and provide a cleared area on the site used for daily
visitation and observance of memorial plots,” a Cal Fire press release reads. “The treatment area will also enhance the established Mokelumne Hill Fuelbreak, which aided in the protection of the community of Mokelumne Hill during the 2015 Butte Incident. Secondary benefits include training on live fire utilizing various techniques with multiple cooperating fire agencies stationed near the community of Mokelumne Hill.”
The burn is planned to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and is expected to last six to eight hours.
“The public may see smoke or fire during these times near the Highway 49, Highway 26 intersection, and the unincorporated community of Mokelumne Hill,” the press release reads. “Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit. Firefighters will remain at scene until all hotspots are out.”
Cooperating agencies that will be assisting the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District include Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District.
For information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.