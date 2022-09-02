Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area.
Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
“We saw these lights come out of nowhere, it was really strange. And they just stopped. And we didn't really have time to think,” he told the Enterprise.
McGavern and his friends at first thought it could have been a plane, helicopter, or drone, but concluded that it was moving too fast to be any of those things. The object was also moved silently, they said.
“I pulled out my phone to record it, and then all of a sudden it just veered off and disappeared. I called my family friend that was back in San Andreas to see if she could see it as well,” McGavern said.
Elizabeth took a second video of the object hovering near her home.
Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that they received one call from a woman reporting something strange in her backyard, but she was referred to the Federal Aviation Administration.
At this time, it is not known how many witnesses saw the strange object or what it might have been. This sighting comes months after the Pentagon held a conference regarding an uptick in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)sightings and encounters.
