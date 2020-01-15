The 23rd annual Trivia Bee is planned for March 21 at the San Andreas Town Hall, and it’s time for teams to sign up and supporters to purchase their tickets to watch the Friends of the Calaveras County Library fundraiser.
The bee finds three-person teams competing for bragging rights in the county as a supportive crowd of friends and even family cheer on the contestants after a buffet dinner. The theme for the 2020 Trivia Bee is “Out of This World,” and will feature questions on topics pulled from science fiction books, movies and more.
Calaveras County Librarian Nancy Giddens says the event is not only a good fundraiser for the library system, it’s a fun time within the Calaveras community.
“The Trivia Bee has been a fun community engagement event, as well as the major fundraiser for the Friends of the Calaveras County Library for 22 years,” she said. “The money raised is all used to help our Calaveras County Library system.
“Each year, $5,000 of the profits is given to the Literacy Division to enable it to serve our adult community with literacy services,” she said. “We use an additional $5,000 to subscribe to Overdrive, our digital book service. This enables Calaveras County Library patrons to access digital books and audio books free of charge with their library cards.”
Giddens also says the event is well supported by Calaveras County residents.
“In recent years, the event has had slightly larger profits,” Giddens said, “so the Friends have been able to help us with our plans for increasing children’s services and programming.”
Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 21, then dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Lots of prizes are available in drawings conducted throughout the event.
The Trivia Bee begins at about 7:30 p.m., and the teams compete in three rounds, with the most successful trios moving on to the next round.
“I have really enjoyed being a part of this great event since I came to Calaveras County in 2016,” Giddens beamed. “Costumes, raffle prizes, great food and conversations, as well as the tension of competition to see which team will go home with the prize, make this a social highlight for everyone who attends. I have already begun planning my costume for this year’s theme, ‘Out of This World,’ and am looking forward to another great evening of fun.”
Teams cost $250 each, and include dinner for the trio of contestants. Teams may sign up by calling 754-6510. Individual tickets to the Trivia Bee are $30 each, and can be purchased at all Calaveras County Library branches, or call the same number. There are no tickets sold at the door.
For more on the Friends of the Calaveras County Library, visit calaverasreads.com.