Over the course of three days, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized more than $7.7 million in illegal marijuana plants and processed marijuana, eradicating three illegal grow operations in Calaveras County, according to a press release on March 22.
On Wednesday, March 16, the Marijuana Enforcement Unit seized 4,112 growing marijuana plants and 144 pounds of processed marijuana, estimated to be worth over $5,107,700, from a property in the 4000 block of French Gulch Road in Murphys. The location was previously a dog boarding facility, according to the release, and was “nearly entirely converted for indoor marijuana cultivation.” The site “contained a large amount of juvenile marijuana plants,” indicating to the deputies that it may have been a nursery that supplied other marijuana cultivation sites. Structures on the property were “red tagged” by the county for code violations, and the electricity at the site was disconnected by Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) “due to electrical violations and hazards.” The report states that “substantial evidence” was collected, and an investigation is ongoing.
Also on March 16, an unrelated search warrant brought deputies to a property in the 2000 block of McClintock Court in Valley Springs, where 12,800 marijuana plants and several pounds of processed marijuana were seized, estimated at a value over $1,452,800. Two suspects were apprehended at the location, after attempting to flee. Thirty-eight-year-old Mei Juan Liu and 46-year-old Da Ghuang Wu, of Valley Springs, were charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and maintaining a drug house. The illegal grow operation was housed in a metal shop building that had been converted to facilitate marijuana cultivation, according to the sheriff. Outbuildings on site were red tagged by the county for code violations.
On Friday, March 18, another search warrant led deputies to a residence in the 5000 block of Wilkinson Lane in Burson, where two firearms, 695 marijuana plants, and 189 pounds of processed marijuana were seized. The seized plants and marijuana were estimated to be worth more than $1,150,400. The residence, which had been converted to an indoor cultivation facility, was infested with mold and had electrical hazards that were red tagged by the county, according to the release. Electricity service at the site was disconnected by PG&E. According to the press release, evidence was collected on site, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.