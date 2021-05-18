A vehicle reportedly crashed into a meat processing plant in Winton, Calif. early Monday morning, causing a power outage that spoiled the carcasses of 64 pigs that had been sold by Calaveras County junior livestock exhibitors Sunday in a virtual auction.
The pig carcasses that were lost in the crash had recently been slaughtered and spoiled quickly due to a lack of refrigeration, Calaveras County Junior Livestock (JLC) President Shawn Westberg told the Enterprise.
Fifty remaining pigs sold at Sunday’s auction were not yet slaughtered and will be processed at a later time.
The processing plant, Jim's Farm Meat in Winton, owned by Turlock-based Clausen Meat Co., has offered to provide a pig of equal size to all buyers who lost their meat in the incident, according to the JLC. Buyers may choose to accept a replacement or a resale or cancel their agreement.
“The JLC will cover the kids’ checks (because) that’s what we do,” Westberg said. “The important thing is that the kids are going to get their money. The biggest concern now is to keep our buyers happy.”
Westberg added that he had never planned for such a “strange” event to occur and that it was yet another hurdle after the challenges of organizing a junior livestock auction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, 4-H, FFA and independent exhibitors auctioned their animals online, bringing in roughly $400,000.
Jim's Farm Meat has not confirmed or commented on the incident.
The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the reported vehicle crash.
Correction: This article has been updated with additional information to correct the date and location of the vehicle crash.