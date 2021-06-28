Although public fireworks events at Ironstone Vineyards and New Hogan Lake have been canceled this year, county residents can still head to neighboring Tuolumne County for an annual display.
Public displays will be held this year at Pine Mountain Lake and Lake Don Pedro on Saturday. Both events will begin at 8 p.m.
Except for authorized events, all fireworks are prohibited in all areas of Calaveras and Tuolumne counties this year.
“California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Peace Officers will be out in full force,” a press release from Cal Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reads. “Anyone caught with fireworks will be cited and fireworks confiscated. Violation of fireworks laws are subject to a maximum $1,000 fine and up to one year in a county jail. However, if large quantities of dangerous fireworks are found, prosecutors could charge the violator with a felony, punishable by up to three years in the California State Prison and fines up to $50,000. Additionally, if the fireworks use results in a fire the user is subject to additional violations, the possibility of arrest and potential civil liability for the damages caused by the fire.”
Members of the public in possession of fireworks can surrender them without penalty at any fire station.
“The lack of rainfall we received this year has led to very dry conditions throughout the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit,” the release reads. “This has caused several recent fires to spread rapidly. Everybody needs to be responsible and aware of actions that will cause fires including equipment use, barbeque use, campfire safety and towed-vehicle precautions.”