A protest in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement is expected to take place in Angels Camp on Friday, despite the cancellation of an earlier event.
Officials are anticipating roughly 200 locals to assemble at the intersection of Highways 4 and 49 at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Local teens Claudia Loomis and Riley Lowell, who organized the original event, are not organizing the upcoming protest but will be in attendance, Loomis told the Enterprise.
“There is no official organizer, as this is now a community event. But Riley and I are the ones in close contact with the city and law enforcement,” Loomis said.
The 19-year-old Bret Harte High School alumna said that the peaceful protest has been met with “much more support” since she announced its postponement Tuesday night due alleged death threats and a perceived lack of support from local authorities.
The pair made the decision to postpone following a meeting with the California Highway Patrol, the Angels Camp Police Department, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and city officials on Tuesday, she said.
On Thursday, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway facilitated a second meeting with Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, Loomis and Lowell to discuss the alleged death threats and safety concerns.
“There was a lot of, I think, misunderstanding—miscommunication—and we need to get these issues out,” said Callaway, who plans to attend Friday’s demonstration. “(The sheriff) was very supportive of what they want to do. … I’m very impressed with these two young women.”
Callaway said she received a flood of messages and calls following the original event’s cancellation from local residents who were outraged by the alleged threats and wanted to protest. She said she hasn’t heard of anyone from out of town planning to participate.
DiBasilio, who reportedly attended Sonora’s peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, could not be reached for comment by press time.
Loomis said she thought the sheriff was fair and supportive during their meeting.
“A lot of the threats don’t qualify to be reported under the 422 penal code. But the sheriff did advise us to report anything that could be prosecuted to the full extent,” Loomis said.
On Thursday evening, Angels Camp Chief of Police Scott Ellis issued a statement notifying residents of the upcoming protest and encouraging good behavior.
“We support the right to free speech and peaceful demonstration and will work to provide a safe place for everyone’s voice to be heard,” Ellis said.
According to Callaway, the sheriff’s office and fire personnel will be providing support to the police department, as well as an ambulance.
Although there are rumors about a second demonstration occurring in Valley Springs Saturday afternoon in lieu of the canceled event, Callaway says that she doesn’t expect it to happen now that the Angels Camp protest is back on.
According to Loomis, another small demonstration might occur in Angels Camp at 1 p.m. on Saturday, though she and Lowell will not be participating.
Regarding Friday’s planned protest, Callaway said, “I think some people are contemplating whether they want to go or not. Their comfort level may not be there. Whatever people are comfortable doing and whatever their position, they should go. And if they’re not comfortable, they should not go.”