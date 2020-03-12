Travelling volunteers lend hand to rural fire district in need

On a sunny March 2 morning, a blanket of heat could be felt hundreds of feet away from an enormous pile of logs burning on a private property in Rail Road Flat.
Fanned by a light breeze, smoke drifted lazily up the hillside as five young volunteers tended to the pile, hoe in hand, digging lines in the soil to keep any airborne embers from igniting nearby greenery.
In November of 2019, a group of 11 converged from all over the country to begin their 10-month journey of community service work under the Americorps National Civilian Community Corps program. That began with trail-building and cabin improvements in Veneta, Ore.
The work at their next destination – the heavily forested, northeastern part of Calaveras County – involves fire and chainsaws.
Sheep Ranch is the second of three places the “Green 6” unit is calling home, and they’ll be here until April 10.
For Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District, the organization hosting the group, the support couldn't have come at a better time.
Since a measure to increase funding for the district failed in 2018, Central Fire – which serves the communities of Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat and, contractually, Sheep Ranch – has had to lay off a captain. That leaves the district with only two full-time firefighters and Chief Jeff Stone, who’s cut hours. On top of that, it’s been a dry, warm winter, which has kindled concerns that another devastating fire season may be afoot.
With the help of the volunteers, “we’ve been able to accomplish a lot of what we think is really important fuel reduction work,” Stone said. “It’s amazing what a group of 11 people working full time can get done.”
The volunteers, all of whom are between the ages of 18 and 24, have been logging 40 hours a week, quite literally.
After receiving chainsaw training – most had never operated one – the group took to the forest to remove trees killed by the Bark Beetle epidemic and the 2015 Butte Fire, burn debris piles and help deliver firewood to senior, veteran, disabled and low-income residents across the county – expediting the efforts of the district’s Fire Safety Elves program.
Most of the group’s project work has been under the supervision of Terry Stone, Chief Stone’s wife, who is a volunteer water tender operator for the district. She’s also in charge of the firewood delivery program, which a Calaveras Community Foundation grant got off the ground in 2017.
Finding young, able-bodied volunteers has proven challenging, but recent additions of a self-loading trailer and firewood processor from Butte Fire settlement funds have ramped up operations, Terry Stone said.
As for long-term projects, Central Fire has been coordinating with local firewise communities, the County Office of Emergency Services and District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi to secure funding for a fuel break around the town of Sheep Ranch, among other areas.
For now, the Green 6 unit is mainly focused on cleaning up private properties and helping homeowners prepare for fire season.
More than 60% of the district burned in the Butte Fire, and the story of the devastation it brought to so many lives has reinforced a strong work ethic among the empathetic Americorps unit.
“Coming over here, it definitely felt purposeful with the Butte Fire they had,” said volunteer Miguel Garza-Stefancyzk, 20, of Milwaukee, Wisc., at the Rail Road Flat property. “It was something I was interested in being a part of. My team is great, nobody slacks, everybody makes sure they do their part as a team, and the program has definitely provided us with good training to make sure we’re comfortable and ready to go.”
Volunteer Gabrielle Black, 22, said the experience of flying across the country to work with 10 strangers has been unique, but rewarding.
“I know a lot more about things I never thought I would know about. I never thought I would be doing fuel reduction in California, but here I am, and I’ve learned a lot,” said the Memphis native, with a smoldering pile of logs behind her. “I think it’s a good program just to kind of learn more about yourself and what you’re capable of … We’re doing some cool work, and important work. I had no idea about the Butte Fire and how much help they needed and how much cleanup there was, so it’s really awesome to help them.”
The team is living at Earth Abides, an organic farm and retreat center in Sheep Ranch that was abandoned in recent years. In its origins, the 43-year-old land trust was part of the back-to-the-land Catholic Worker Farm movement that began in New York in 1933, according to the farm’s website. The original group running the land trust left, and a new band of subsistence farmers from Canticle Farm, an Oakland-based nonprofit, has been restoring the site. They’ve been making regular produce deliveries to the Resource Connection in recent months.
In exchange for housing, the Americorps volunteers are gardening and helping revitalize the 80-acre property, which has been littered with beetle-killed trees over the last few years, according to Stone.
“The Americorps members have been an integral part of helping us feed people in Calaveras,” said Rachel Fryke, community steward at Earth Abides.
The team has been trained on tending and harvesting winter greens, opening and closing the greenhouses and propagating seeds for spring, Fryke added.
Stone joked that the volunteers, having been raised in fairly urban areas, have had a hard time dealing with long hours without service or Wi-Fi living at the farm.
Even without regular connection to digital society, volunteer Lucy Brownstein, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, has enjoyed the more thrilling aspects of the labor.
“I’ve been having a lot of fun with the work we have here, because it’s pretty exciting,” Brownstein said, namely in reference to using a chainsaw.
From Temple, Texas, a city on the outskirts of Austin, volunteer Aidan Sulak doesn’t mind the lack of amenities. In fact, it’s been one of his favorite parts of the experience.
“Sheep Ranch, the closest town, has a population of 37 people, and we are 20 minutes along a one-way dirt road outside of that, so it’s pretty out there,” Sulak said.
Sulak, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, is volunteering through Americorps for the second time. He considers himself lucky for meeting the close group of friends he’s made along the way.
“It’s cool to meet this group of people that I probably would’ve never encountered, and become super close friends, great friends with a lot of them,” Sulak said. “It’s a really unique experience to be put in this situation that you would never be put in otherwise and have it be a crucial part of your life.”