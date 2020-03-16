Update, March 16, 6:50 p.m.:
The Commercial Cannabis Study Session that was scheduled for the Tuesday board meeting has been postponed, according to a press release from Ethan Turner, interim director for the county's Division of Cannabis Control.
"Please do not come to the Government Center for that purpose tomorrow and please help us out by reaching out to your fellow community members via email and social media and advise them that the cannabis study session will not occur tomorrow," Turner wrote in email correspondence. "The meeting will be rescheduled to March 24 to allow staff to come up with a better way for the public to be able to participate in the meeting remotely so we can avoid the crowds that might otherwise aggregate around this controversial topic."
In the release, Al Alt, county administrative officer announced to the Board and to staff:
"After consideration of many factors, the Board Chair and I have decided to hold item #7, the study session on the Cannabis Program over until Tuesday 3/24. This decision was made in consideration of the fact that we do not have options for the public to provide public comment in the meetings other than to be physically present. We are concerned about the risk of what has been a highly charged issue drawing out a significant number of the public only to provide public comment. Between now and Tuesday 3/24, staff and County Counsel will consider other viable options to provide public input."
The March 24 agenda will contain instructions on how to submit public comments into the record electronically by sending emails to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Alt said.
For those looking to avoid crowds that have concerns they'd like Alt to address in his presentation to the board, send them via email to DCC@co.calaveras.ca.us and put "study session" in the subject line, Alt said.
Original story:
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will still be convening on March 17, despite state directives to practice social distancing to keep the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum.
That meeting, according to Chairperson Merita Callaway, will still be open to the public.
She said there are signs in board chambers advising people to keep their distance from one another.
Tighter measures may be in place next week.
“We are looking to do things differently for the meeting next week like being able to email your questions to the board and deal with them just as if you were there,” Callaway said Monday. “We don’t have capabilities today to do phone calling in but we’re going to look and see if we can provide that option … We’re all taking it very seriously.”
On the agenda are resolutions to ratify a Declaration of a Local Health Emergency by the County Health Officer to the Novel coronavirus, as well as a Disaster Proclamation made by the County Director of Emergency Services on March 10, 2020 due to the outbreak.
The Debt Advisory Committee will also make a recommendation for the financing of the Heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement project.
For the last item on the agenda, the board will receive an update on the Commercial Cannabis program and direct staff regarding proposed policy changes and ordinance amendments.
Any members of the public wishing to submit comments to the Division of Cannabis Control in advance of the meeting can email dcc@co.calaveras.ca.us, preferably with the resident’s supervisor CC’d in the email, according to the agenda item.
“Staff will aggregate the comments, policy recommendations and suggestions by category and address them during the presentation,” the item summary reads.
The Angels Camp City Council will still be meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but it won’t be physically open to the public. Residents can phone in at (515) 604-9546, Passcode: 691157.
The agenda includes a proclamation of a local emergency due to the coronavirus; interviewing and considering the appointment of Planning Commissioner Candidate Kristopher Klerk for a term ending June 30, 2021; presentation of the Mid-Year Financial Reports; and an annual Report of Accomplishments from the city administrator and department heads.