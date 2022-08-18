Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Aug. 8
Theft
12:03 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in parking lot. Report taken. Highway 49.
Disturbance
5:14 p.m., Vallecito – Disturbance; domestic altercation. Arrest made. Juniper Drive.
Battery
6:03 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report of an altercation that occurred over the weekend. Report taken. Highway 26 and Silver Rapids Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Suspicious person
8:48 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject sleeping at the entrance to a building. No report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Prowling
12:11 p.m., Copperopolis – Prowling; report taken. Arrowhead Street.
Suspicious person
7:25 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Treat Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Burglary
6:14 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. Highway 4 and Hunt Road.
Theft
9 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; package stolen. Report taken. Lombardi Drive.
Burglary
4:33 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a container. Report taken. Borrego Road.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Burglary
7:57 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Ridge Road.
Suspicious person
10:42 a.m.,Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. McCauley Road.
Burglary
7:15 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West Forty Road.
Friday, Aug. 12
Burglary
6:51 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gun Club Road.
Theft
8:52 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; shoplifting. Arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
10:09 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Wade Lane.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Theft
9:20 a.m., Wilseyville – Theft; report taken. Jewell Court.
Burglary
1:19 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Three Mile Drive.
Theft
4:22 p.m., Douglas Flat – Theft; report taken. Highway 4.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Suspicious circumstances
1:56 a.m., Vallecito – Suspicious circumstances; no report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.
Theft
8:43 a.m., Arnold – Theft; no report taken. Pine Drive.
Trespassing
11:54 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; no report taken. Highway 12.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Aug. 8
Vanessa Park, 44, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. at the 700 block of Spyglass Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Hyspirit Warrior Bonillas, 27, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at Gold Country Haven in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Elizabeth Marie Eaves, 32, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. at the San Andreas Community Church in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Cody Lee Ponder, 31, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. at the 600 block of Paloma Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
James Raymond Love, 61, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. at the 200 block of Myrtle Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Michael Anthony Rector II, 34, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. at Sierra Inn in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.