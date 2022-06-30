The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service has announced that the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement between them and the Stanislaus National Forest’s Calaveras Ranger District at a May 17 meeting.
The agreement is called the Good Neighbor Agreement (GNA) and is intended to “[p]ave the way for the two organizations to begin increased efforts [in] removing hazardous trees from roadways and implementing strategic fuel breaks in the county and has the ability to last for up to 10 years,” according to a Forest Service news release.
“This agreement will help expand forest service capacity. We all want to protect our communities from catastrophic wildlife, and this is a way to get hazardous fuels reduction work done at a faster rate (i.e. increase pace and scale). This enables the FS [Forestry Service] and Calaveras County to work with different partners, increase pace and scale, and increases collaboration where everyone’s voice is heard,” said Carinna Robertson, Calaveras Ranger District’s resource management staff officer.
According to the release, the agreement will be limited to local governments such as county, tribal, and state.
“Its use is restricted to areas of forest and watershed restoration, hazardous fuels reduction, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, and treating insect or disease-infected trees,” according to the release.
It has been stated that the Good Neighbor Agreement will not have a financial match obligation.
The agreement will now make its way to the Forest Service’s Grant and Agreements Division for a final review with the goal of beginning work in the near future.
The release states there are, “[a]lready two projects [that] have been outlined: removal of hazardous trees along county roads and implementation of the McKay’s Strategic Fuelbreak.”
“We need to find faster and more efficient ways to get work done on the ground. We have so many interested parties (i.e. stakeholders, communities, and other groups/individuals) that want to help, they just don’t know exactly how. With Calaveras County stepping up to help seek grant funding and work with existing and new partners this enables us to work across boundaries to see fuels reduction treatments happen at a much faster rate,” said Robertson.
For more information on the USDA Forest Service visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/R5.