A minimum-security inmate who “walked away” from Vallecito Conservation Camp on Aug. 14 was apprehended the following day in Bakersfield.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) sought the public’s assistance in locating the escaped inmate, 25-year-old Torrence Weitzel, who was received by the CDCR in March from Kern County with a five-year sentence for discharging a firearm, buying/receiving stolen property and vehicle theft.
Weitzel “walked away” from Vallecito Conservation Camp in Angels Camp, likely during the late morning or early afternoon hours of Aug. 14. He was reportedly present during an inmate count at approximately 10:20 a.m. and was unaccounted for at around 12:30 p.m., the CDCR reported.
He was later apprehended “without incident” as he attempted to flee from a residence in the Bakersfield area at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 15. CDCR investigators and special agents arrested Weitzel, with assistance from local law enforcement.
“Weitzel has been transported to North Kern State Prison and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp. The case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges,” a CDCR press release states. “Since 1977, (99%) of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.”