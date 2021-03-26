The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
It’s that time of year when thieves focus on mail thefts. Recently the Sheriff’s Office received reports of mail thefts near the 7000 block of Baldwin and on Milton Road (Jenny Lind). Tax season/returns & stimulus checks are just some of the added attractions to mail thieves. Mail theft often leads to other crimes such as identity theft. Your mailbox is the most non-technological point for identity theft. While most people think of mail theft as the taking of envelopes from mailboxes and forget about packages that are delivered to your home or business.
∙ Never send cash or gift cards, as they are next to impossible to reclaim and are particularly sought-after items.
∙ If possible make arrangements for a neighbor to receive or retrieve packages if you are not home during the day.
∙ Even if you have a locking mailbox, never leave mail overnight. Make a daily routine out of collecting your mail — even if you aren’t necessarily expecting something. (Keep in mind: even a simple utility bill is valuable to an identity thief.).
∙ Secure your mailbox. A secure mailbox or mail slot (one that locks and is made of metal), well-lit surroundings, and a visible home surveillance system can create a triple threat against any unexpected guests who may be after your mail.
∙ Residents of Calaveras County are encouraged to report all-male thefts. The Sheriff’s Office utilizes strategic policing based on crime statistics. This allows patrol deputies to better focus their limited patrol time on areas experiencing an uptick in criminal behavior.
∙ As always report any suspicious vehicles to the Sheriff’s office as soon as possible. Please contact Sgt. Greg Stark if you have any questions 209-754-6500.