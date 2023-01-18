Common Ground Senior Services has been offering services including meal delivery and transportation to seniors since 2001. Now, thanks to recent funding from Meals On Wheels, the program intends to “improve its effort to increase its impact on the lives of vulnerable adults in Calaveras County,” according to a recent press release.

With the new funds, the organization says it will be able to provide meals to seniors requesting them, without a waitlist. Common Ground’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Thompson, stated, “We’re committed to meeting the unique and varied needs of older adults in our area, so we are excited to improve our program infrastructure.”

