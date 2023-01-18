Common Ground Senior Services has been offering services including meal delivery and transportation to seniors since 2001. Now, thanks to recent funding from Meals On Wheels, the program intends to “improve its effort to increase its impact on the lives of vulnerable adults in Calaveras County,” according to a recent press release.
With the new funds, the organization says it will be able to provide meals to seniors requesting them, without a waitlist. Common Ground’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Thompson, stated, “We’re committed to meeting the unique and varied needs of older adults in our area, so we are excited to improve our program infrastructure.”
Eligibility for the program requires participants to be 60 years of age or older or the spouse of a person age 60 or older, be homebound, and in need of assistance with daily activities, and to reside in Calaveras County.
Meals provided through the program do come at a cost of $8.14 per meal, though the website states that “No senior will be denied a meal for the inability to contribute.”
Meals on Wheels California President Brent Wakefield stated that the organization is “proud to support this and other efforts to help people age without fear of hunger and isolation,” and expressed gratitude for the work Common Ground Senior Services is doing “to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable seniors in our communities.”
Meals on Wheels California is a charitable state association whose mission is to “create a unified voice for nutrition providers and broaden the impact of our programs across the state to improve the lives of seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families.” To learn more about Meals on Wheels California, visit www.mowca.org. For more information about Common GRound Senior Services, visit https://commongroundseniorservices.org.